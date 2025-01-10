A Nigerian lady has shared a hilarious video on the TikTok app showing the kind of masquerade she saw at her village

In a video, the lady captured the masquerade on the road and its resemblance to the popular 'Batman' left people in stitches

Massive reactions trailed the video on TikTok as netizens shared their hilarious opinions in the comments section

A Nigerian lady's encounter with a masquerade in her village has left social media users in stitches.

The lady's video, which captured the masquerade's resemblance to the iconic superhero Batman, sparked laughter in the comments.

Lady surprised after seeing strange-looking masquerade Photo credit: @ody_bliss20/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Lady posts video of strange-looking masquerade

In the clip shared by @ody_bliss20 on TikTok, she showed the masquerade making its way down a rural road and its unique appearance left everyone surprised.

The lady's funny commentary that accompanied the clip expressed her confusion and surprise at the sight.

According to her, things were always different in her village and she didn't understand why a masquerade would resemble Batman.

"Na only my village things dey always different. Wetin be this?" she wrote.

Reactions trail video of strange-looking masquerade

The clip generated a massive response on TikTok, with numerous users taking to the comments section to share their funny reactions and opinions.

Many were quick to poke fun at the masquerade's unusual appearance, while others praised the lady's wit and humour in capturing the moment.

@Omosefe7 said:

"Jeepers Creepers live in 9ija."

@CHINECHEREM stated:

"I’m just seeing this after a mother of dragons edit."

@yugieakwari stated:

"Na this kind thing dey make Satan vex."

@RUSH said:

"Everything is funny, untilll u jam am for night."

@Mirabel said:

"Batman from Temu."

@2 0 2 3 said:

"The one na Benin nothing person wan tell me."

Butterfly said:

"Which Dey Batman reach Nigeria?"

@maryrita83 reacted:

"Dis one nah black Jesus."

@She’s confidence said:

"This sound is funny I just listened ala kwu oto ala dalada."

@ADAUGO said:

"Others get masquerade una get bat man."

@Nelly Cent said:

"Nah bat man be this somebody come to my head men."

@Baby E said:

"This one no serious. Why e carry sack bag?Na akawo e dey do?"

@kaycee said:

"Children don see ekwensu real life."

@sunshine said:

"Una bat man dey greedy. Na only him dey pack the money by himself."

@KRISTINE said:

"Umule?? The one wey dey fly abi wetin dem dey call am."

@Nicky posh stated:

"Others get masquerade. Una village get Batman."

@king_muna said:

"Na him be that village people wey dem dey talk about."

@bad__person commented:

"Mad batman. Na collabo."

@SADiiST said:

"Why una allow devil go scoot free una suppose catch am make we ask am wetin happen between him and God."

@black dark asked:

"Is this suppose to be funny? Person dey bring out him real self una dey laff."

@GOOD SEED said:

"Nor wonder my papa say make we go back, e say dis village nor day safe to become in-law."

@𝐓𝐲𝐜𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐡𝐥𝐢𝐟𝐞 added:

"But wait respect for the gods tho hope say him they check rate?"

Watch the video below:

Masquerade abandons duty to collect lady's number

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that reactions trailed a viral video of a masquerade asking for a lady's phone number.

The masquerade abandoned its duty as a messenger of the gods to chat with the lady in front of a shop as people stared at them.

Source: Legit.ng