A Nigerian man made his mother so happy after taking the bold decision to shave his dreadlocks and try out a new look

In a hilarious video on TikTok, his mother saw his new appearance for the first time and she reacted with extreme happiness

Social media users who came across the funny video on the app stormed the comments section to share their opinions

A Nigerian man's decision to shave off his dreadlocks brought joy to his mother and her reaction captured in a video on TikTok.

The clip showed his excited mother singing and dancing after seeing her son's new look for the first time.

Mum rejoices as son shaves dreadlocks

The clip was shared by the man's sister, @kallmechioma, who shared the background story behind the funny moment.

According to her, her brother had unexpectedly cut his dreadlocks, an action that left their mother overjoyed.

Out of excitement, she quickly composed a funny song for him, with the lyrics 'hallelujah in every situation hallelujah' and she danced while singing.

"POV: My brother cut his dreads and my mum couldn't hide her joy. At this point, my mother doesn't surprise me. Drama queen. Not the singing and dancing. My dad acting like he isn't overjoyed," the video's caption read.

Reactions as mum rejoices over son's new look

The video quickly gained attention, with TikTok users flocking to the comments section to share their thoughts on it.

@_hey.its.may_ said:

"Let’s see him before the haircut please."

@Ebere said:

"He looked like a stranger."

@Mimi.milaya said:

"In every situation sing hallelujah."

@Ama baby reacted:

"The happiness is evidence. Nonso finally made mummy happy."

@Chuksy said:

"Osino he looks like a son."

@Moony said:

"It's your dad trying to be nonchalant for me. your brother."

@Stifler OG said:

"Nigerian moms sabi composes songs. Straight up."

@That Boring Girl said:

"African mothers and overreacting."

@egobeke_202 commented:

"Awwww Nonso looks so cute on low cut make he no try that dread again. I support my big mummy in this one . My bro resemble human being."

@Alexastillsmiling said:

"I literally don't like dudes that keep dreads."

@Olufunmi added:

"May it remain like that in Jesus name."

@Uzoamaka said:

"Not me seeing this today and I’ve booked an appointment to lock my hair tomorrow."

@Lumi said:

"I also cut mine off two weeks ago, had it for over 3years and just got tired of it abeg and I don't plan on making hair again."

Watch the video here:

Abuja lecturer turns classroom into a barbing salon

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lecturer at Veritas University, Abuja, was seen in a viral video shaving the head of his student right inside the lecture hall.

While it is not known if authorities at the university outlaws dreadlocks or keeping of hair, many people condemned the action of the lecturer, saying adults should be allowed to wear the hair they want.

