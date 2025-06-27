Angela Okorie’s unresolved case with the Nigerian police seems to have escalated as new reports emerged

Recall that the actress was condemned for using uniformed men in a viral video where she ran on the streets

According to the new reports, Ned Nwoko and Mercy Johnson are allegedly pushing the case forward, triggering reactions online

New reports about Nigerian actress Angela Okorie’s ongoing case with the Police Force have surfaced online.

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Nigeria Police Force expressed dissatisfaction with the viral video featuring Angela Okorie and some of its officers.

Ned Nwoko and Mercy Johnson trend over Angela Okorie’s Police case. Credit: @princenednwoko, @angelaokorie, @mercyjohnson

Source: Instagram

It is no secret that a video of Angela Okorie jogging while being escorted by police officers has been circulating online.

The attention quickly shifted from the actress to the policemen who were escorting her, raising questions about priorities. While the scene took place in what appeared to be a movie set, many wondered if it was part of the script.

The public uproar also caught the attention of the Nigeria Police Force, prompting the release of an official statement condemning the act.

Ned Nwoko, Mercy allegedly behind Angela’s case

Nollywood producer Stanley Ontop announced on social media that a source told him that billionaire senator Ned Nwoko and actress Mercy Johnson wrote a defamation petition against Angela Okorie.

He further mentioned that the politician and the actress want to use their political powers to jail the mum of one for 18 years.

“Information reaching me now is that Ned and Mercy Johnson wrote a defamation petition against Angela Okorie. Now they wanna use their political power to send Angela to 18years…Y'all should sort this outside police pls....make una withdraw the petition, let's build on peace. We are watching the process..... Ontop cares.”

See the post below:

Stanley Ontop shares reports received about Angela Okorie's case. Credit: @stanleyontop

Source: Instagram

Netizens react to Angela Okorie’s case

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

churchboi2o2 said:

"Mercy Johnson and Regina are about to lose fans."

princess_nikel_4real said:

"Regina got into a fight that had nothing to do with her , let's be honest, two women you look up to as mothers "so you claim" are having issues you pick out one and publicly disrespected the other, it's wrong."

prestige_fitnessjourney said:

"Im nobody's fan! But please did you advise Angela all these while she has been saying alot of trash about Mercy? Is she the only one that had been shot by unknown g.men? Or is it because she's a celebrity so her own will be different 🤔 Yes I support settlement out of court but then, Angela needs to grow up and avoid social media cho cho cho . I come in peace ✌️."

trish_fabulous said:

"Make she cool there small. She literally fight everyone haba… woman no dey toxic like that."

sarah_zib wrote:

"Let's be sincere angele has been dragging mercy Johnson for years over what she no proof ABT,it's simple let her come up with her evidence or bring the person who told her mj is using her star

edogallantqueen said:

"Because say them marry yeye politicians person nor fit talk again. Las las vanity upon Vanity is Vanity. I go see if ned and mercy Johnson go carry the money go heaven."

melanie_roserrose said:

"It's won't work ... Angela sef no small. She get backing."

chi_beke_chi said:

"I love dem both but let’s be honest angela has been coming for mercy Johnson for years unprovoked.. calling her out calling her witch and even her mother.. it was too much.. something has to be done about it.. I pray dey resolve it sha."

chi_beke_chi said:

"I love dem both but let’s be honest angela has been coming for mercy Johnson for years unprovoked.. calling her out calling her witch and even her mother.. it was too much.. something has to be done about it.. I pray dey resolve it sha."

annypraize said:

"Do u still remember when u were dragging Angela on this space just this year, what now changed. On top, stay 1 place make we know how to defend u."

Angela Okorie throws shade at online trolls

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Angela Okorie was in the news concerning her new relationship with an oil magnate.

The movie star, reacting to the allegations, addressed her fans and followers on the importance of finding love.

The mum of one went on to taunt her trolls with a romantic video of her and her said lover, igniting reactions online.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Proofreading by Funmilayo Aremu, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng