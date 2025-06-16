A grieving mother has mourned the demise of her son who was a passenger on the ill-fated Air India flight 171

In a heartbreaking video, she recalled her son's last words to her on a video call which they made after he boarded the flight

Her son's demise came shortly after her beloved husband identified as Daniel lost his life to heart-related complications

A mother, Ravina Christian, suffered a devastating double loss when her son, Lawrence Christian, died in the Air India flight 171 crash, just two weeks after her husband's sudden passing due to heart-related complications.

The 241 victims onboard the flight, including Lawrence, were killed in the disaster, with only one passenger surviving.

Mum tearfully remembers her son's last words before dying in Air India plane crash. Photo credit: @Metro/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Mum shares late son's last words

The heartbreaking video was shared on TikTok by Metro, showing Ravina recalling her son's final moments with her.

In the video, Ravina spoke tearfully about a video call she had with her son after he boarded the flight.

"He said goodbye and told me he would call me after landing," she remembered, her voice filled with emotion.

Lawrence had returned to Ahmedabad from London to comfort his mother after his father's death and to perform his father's last rites.

His decision to travel back to London proved fateful, as the plane crashed shortly after takeoff, claiming his life along with many others.

Mum in tears as she remembers her son's last words after boarding Air India plane. Photo credit: @Metro/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Having recently lost her husband, Daniel, to health complications, Ravina was already in a state of pain and the loss of her son added to her grief.

She's now struggling to cope with the devastating aftermath of two tragic events in quick succession.

"When he was in the plane, he appeared on a video call and said goodbye. That was the last thing he said before switching off the phone. And he said he would call me after he lands. That was the last thing he said," she lamented over her son.

Reactions as mum mourns son's untimely demise

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the trending video.

@karishma said:

"Having to see your child go before you is like death for a parent."

@YuanCarguy asked:

"Some comments are insane bro like, raccism on the big 25. What if this happens to your family?"

@jo said:

"This is such sad news, all I hope is that it was quick and they didn't suffer to much."

@Luna said:

"Such an unimaginable tragedy. My heart goes out to this family, and I can’t even begin to fathom their pain."

@Babsmac said:

"So sorry for your loss, it's too much for all the families to face.R.I.P to all your loved ones."

@steph Boond said:

"My condolences straight to that lady may your son R.I.P from England UK."

@Zaaria said:

"I am Pakistani but I respect people I am very sad inshallah he will go to heaven."

@Teresa Brooks said:

"So tragic and painful to bear these poor people life changed forever irreversibly."

@Deleted147561 said:

"That sad she lot her son lam sorry what happened him poor boy rest peace."

@Sugar Shane Official said:

"This hurt me god bless auntie dear women no mother deserves to go through this."

@missmissy1212 reacted:

"Poor lady so so sad why why (rip)those 240 passengers what a horrible way to die omg I’ve cried since this has happened poor kids on board as well amen."

@Tinker commented:

"How painful. May the families get all the strength needed in this devastating time. Heart felt prayers."

See the post below:

Moment Air India crash survivor walked out of scene

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a British father was reported as the sole survivor of the Air India plane crash which sadly claimed the lives of hundreds of people.

An emerging video captured the 'lucky' passenger walking away from the scene of the crash.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng