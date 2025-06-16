A woman who lost a family member in the tragic Air India plane crash has come online to mourn her loss

According to the woman identified as Aditi Tatkare, the lady who died worked as a flight attendant in the crashed plane

She said the late flight attendant, Aparna Mahadik, was her sister-in-law and that she was with her days before the tragedy

An Indian woman has said she lost a family member in the Air India plane which crashed in Ahmedabad.

The plane was headed for the London Gatwick Airport with 242 people onboard, all of whom died except one British national named Vishwash Kumar Ramesh.

The woman said she was with Aparna Mahadik a few days before the plane crash. Photo credit: Aditi Tatkare and Getty Images/amoklv.

Source: UGC

It is not yet clear what led to the plane crash, but a mayday call by the pilot indicated that it lost thrust and could not lift.

Meanwhile, a woman, Aditi Tatkare, shared her pain on Facebook as she said one of those who died was her relative.

Aditi identified the deceased as Aparna Mahadik, a senior crew member with Air India.

"It is with deep sorrow that I share the tragic loss of my cousin sister-in-law, Aparna Mahadik, Senior Crew Member with Air India, who passed away in the devastating plane crash in Ahmedabad. Aparna Vahini was known for her dedication, humility, and warmth. Her untimely demise has taken away not just a beloved member of our family, but also a determined and self-reliant woman who touched many lives with her grace and spirit."

What they discussed few days to plane crash

Aditi lamented that she was with Aparna just a few days before the plane crash that took her life.

She said:

"Just a few days ago, we were all together laughing, talking, sharing moments and we spoke about how unpredictable life is, and how important it is to cherish every single moment. Never imagined those words would come back to us so soon, in such heartbreaking context."

The Air India plane crashed into a residential building in a doctor's college. Photo credit: Reuters.

Source: UGC

Reactions as woman mourns family member who died in plane crash

Aparna Satghare Kulkarni said:

"Aparna, my namesake, my younger colleague was my flight safety classmate and one of the nicest beings I have ever met.... her memory will remain with me forever... God bless her soul and may Amaira & Amol find the strength."

Francis Fernandes said:

"It was sad to hear that so many people lost their life's due to this tragic incident. A heartfelt condolence to the Bereaved family. May her soul rest in peace."

Devanshu Kothari said:

"Rip: she was part of the crew member in my recent flight from Mumbai to JFK.. miss Aparna and another gentleman were serving food on my side of aisle. This was just this past May. Hence her face is so fresh in my memory. She was very professional and polite. RIP."

Air India survivor speaks, shares insights

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the only person who came out alive from the Air India plane that crashed in Ahmedabad has shared more information.

Vishwash Kumar Ramesh, a British national, was the lone survivor from the devastating incident, which killed 241 people onboard.

In a video, Ramesh said everything happened within a few moments and that he did not use the emergency door.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng