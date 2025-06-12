A pastor has reacted to Tyler Perry's emotionally charged movie, Straw, the rave of the moment and the number one film on Netflix at the moment

While admitting some scenes made him and his wife emotional, the pastor pointed out something he observed about the movie and highlighted his favourite quote from it

Straw is a 2025 American psychological crime drama film directed by Tyler Perry, with star actress Taraji P. Henson as the lead character

Daniel D'Priest Ojukwu, an associate pastor at Zion Heritage and Miracle Ministries, International, has shared his thoughts on the trending Netflix movie, Straw.

Straw is a trending American psychological crime drama directed and produced by ace filmmaker Tyler Perry, featuring star actress Taraji P. Henson, who played the lead role of a struggling single mum, whose world was turned upside down.

Pastor Daniel says Tyler Perry did a good job directing the movie Straw. Photo Credit: Daniel D'Priest Ojukwu, Tyler Perry

Source: Facebook

Pastor's observation about 'Straw'

Pastor Daniel, in a Facebook post, said he watched the movie with his wife and admitted that there were scenes that triggered emotional outbursts.

While commending Tyler for doing a wonderful job directing the movie, Daniel said the movie spotlighted the story of the daily struggles of the poor in society.

He opined that the movie shed light on how the system frustrates the efforts of the poor and took consolation in the belief that there always exists someone who would stand for you while you are going through your lowest moments in life.

He added that "People don't know how expensive it is to be poor" is his favourite quote from the movie. The pastor's post read:

"Because it's holiday, I and my wife saw the trending movie, #STRAW today. Yes, there where moments of emotional out burst from both of us.

"Indeed, Tyler Perry did a wonderful job directing a movie that tells the real story about everyday hassles and struggles of the poor in the society.

"Yes, everyone sees it from the point the main character who is single mother. But I saw a movie that describes how the system frustrates those who are poor and struggling to make ends meet.

"But, am consoled to know that in your life struggles, there will always be one person who will truly understand and stand with you in the face of storms.

"Detective and the bank manager did absolutely noble.

"You see, dont ever trust the words and encouragement of those who hasn't been through what you're going through in life.

"My favorite quote from the movie is... "People don't know how expensive it is to be Poor".

"I recommend and rate the 10/10."

A pastor shares his favourite quote from the movie Straw. Photo Credit: Daniel D'Priest Ojukwu, Tyler Perry

Source: Facebook

Pastor's remark on Straw stirs reactions

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the pastor's post below:

Ngozi Daniel Ojukwu said:

"💯 Indeed, the movie was a masterpiece!

"They really did a great job.

"Thank you my Treasure.

"I enjoyed our time today.

"More love.

"Kisses ❤️."

U.G. Okoro said:

"I hear you My Lifted Pastor and his wife."

Source: Legit.ng