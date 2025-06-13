More Nigerians are sharing their views after watching Straw, a movie made by American filmmaker Tyler Perry

One of those who reviewed the movie is Reverend Father Oluoma, a Catholic priest who said he has also seen the trending film

However, the priest criticised one of the quotes he saw in the movie, noting that it was not entirely true

More reactions have emerged as people continue to watch Straw, a trending movie produced by Tyler Perry.

Straw has garnered rave reviews from Nigerians who say the film made them shed tears.

The priest criticised one quote he saw in the movie. Photo credit: Facebook/Fada Oluoma and Tyler Perry Studio.

The psychological thriller became the top film on Netflix and has remained popular weeks after it debuted.

Meanwhile, Reverend Father Oluoma is one of the people who have seen the thriller, and he has shared his take.

In a Facebook post, Father Oluoma implored those who wept after watching the movie to also do try to show empathy to some Nigerians in miserable conditions.

He said:

"I'm just curious to know if you have ever shed tears over the miserable conditions of the real 'Janiyahs' in your neighborhood and country? If you live in places like Maitama, Garki, Asokoro and Wuse in Abuja and you are one of those who cried after or while watching STRAW, please take a drive to places like Mpape, Tasha, Gwagwa and see if you can cry and do something, just come see the real Janiyahs."

Poverty is not a curse, says priest

One of the quotes he took away from the movie was the one which stated that "poverty is very expensive."

However, Father Oluoma disagreed with the statement, noting that some people are suffering from their lifestyle choices and not necessarily poverty.

His words:

"If you are in the "Poverty is expensive or a curse" group, na una own dey tire me pass. When you say Poverty is a curse you make it a spiritual issue, and that's a recipe for religious exploitation and deception of the naive. Jesus cast out demons, raised the dead, healed the sick and performed other miracles instantly, but to the poor he did charity. If Poverty were a spiritual issue like demonic possession or curse, Jesus would have cast them out. Judas was in charge of their purse, and doing charity to the poor was one of the major things the purse was established. Some countries have conquered Poverty by sheer good governance. Poverty is not a curse, it is a socio economic and political issue. Poverty is not expensive either, what is expensive are our lifestyle and choices."

He criticised those who watched the movie and cried but would still go ahead to press others.

He said:

"Hear me, Poverty and wealth do not exist in nature and in the spirit realm, they are the unfortunate effect of human advancement and organization of the society. Poverty is not expensive, our lifestyle and choices are expensive and some people afford theirs at the expense of the wellbeing of others. After watching this movie and you can comfortably carry an iPhone of 1.5m while neglecting to help that poor family or widow with their rent of 200k, you are one of the straws."

Tyler Perry made the movie, which stars Taraji P Henson. Photo credit: Getty Images/Emma McIntyre and Jamie McCarthy.

