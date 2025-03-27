A China-bond plane turned back midair after it was discovered that one of the pilots forgot his passport

The plane was flying from Los Angeles to Shanghai, but it was found out that the pilot had no means of identification

The 257 passengers on the plane were frustrated when it had to turn around and land in San Francisco

An airplane travelling to China with 257 passengers onboard had to be turned around and land at a different airport.

The reason for the sudden turn around was because one of the pilots was said to have forgotten his passport.

Passengers are taken to China by a different crew after the pilot forgets his passport. Photo credit: Getty Images/FG Trade/Aaron Foster and CNN/Yang Shuhan

According to the story, the airplane belonged to United Airlines, and the company has acknowledged the development.

The Boeing 787 jetliner, which was flying from Los Angeles, USA, to Shanghai, China, made a sudden u-turn midair.

Flight UA 198 had departed LAX at around 2 p.m. Saturday, March 22, with 257 passengers and 13 crew onboard, altogether 270 people.

Most passengers onboard the flight were unhappy when the reason for the turnaround was communicated to them.

United Airlines confirmed in a statement that one of the pilots left his passport, prompting a turnaround and a change of crew. The airline stated that it arranged for passengers to be given meal vouchers.

Also, a new crew was arranged to fly the passengers to their destination in China.

The statement reads:

“The pilot did not have their passport onboard. We arranged for a new crew to take our customers to their destination that evening. Customers were provided with meal vouchers and compensation.”

When the plane was turned around, it landed in San Francisco, according to a report by CNN.

Yang Shuhan, a Chinese passenger on board, told CNN that the pilot was frustrated while making the announcement via the intercom.

The United Airlines airplane made a U-turn to San Francisco. Photo credit: Yang Shuhan/CNN.

Yang received two meal vouchers totaling $30 (N46,000), which she used to buy food at a Japanese restaurant in San Francisco.

Yang is a traveller from Hangzhou, in eastern China, and she was on her way back from a business trip in the United States.

After the United Airlines flight finally landed in Shanghai at 12:43 a.m. on Monday, she still drove two and a half hours to her final destination.

Aircraft makes emergency landing

