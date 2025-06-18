The devastating pain left behind by the plane crash that happened in India is still being felt in many homes

The incident took with it the lives of 241 passengers as well as people on the ground as the plane went down on a building

Stories upon stories of the plane crash have continued to make people emotional as families share their pain

A lot of emotional stories emerged from the Air India plane that crashed and ended the lives of 241 people on board.

Several other people were killed on the ground after the plane went down at a medical college in Ahmedabad.

Families are heartbroken over loved ones lost to the Air India plane crash. Photo credit: Bombay Samachar, X/@theskindoctor13 and Getty Images/Aaron Foster.

Source: UGC

Many families lost their loved ones, but the stories behind some of them are so horrific to listen to.

Legit.ng shares three such touching stories of people who passed on after boarding the deadly flight.

1. Vishwash Kumar Ramesh, who survived but lost his brother Ajay

It must be a difficult thing for a man to be in the same crashed plane with his brother and he would survive while his brother dies.

Vishwash Ramesh breaks down at his brother's wedding. Photo credit: BBC.

Source: Facebook

Vishwash Kumar Ramesh was the sole survivor who walked out of the crashed Air India plane.

However, he lost his brother, Ajay. Vishwash was discharged Ahmedabad Civil Hospital on Tuesday following his recovery.

He attended his brother's burial, and his emotions and the scars of injuries he sustained could be seen visible.

Vishwash joined the pallbearers to carry Ajay's coffin to the crematorium in Diu in what must have been a chilling moment.

2. Dr Pratik Joshi and his wife Dr Komi Vyas

Dr Pratik Joshi lived and worked in the UK for six years with the plan of coming back to India to take his family.

Dr Pratik Joshi and his wife, Dr Komi Vyas and their children. Photo credit: X/@theskindoctor13

Source: Twitter

He was married to Dr Komi Vyas, who lived in India, where she worked at the Pacific Hospital in Udaipur. She lived with her children.

Two of the children were twins. Dr Pratik had returned to India to take his family as planned, and they were travelling to the UK when tragedy struck. All of them died in the crashed Air India plane. Their dreams of living together in the UK were dashed by the devastating tragedy.

3. Lawrence Daniel Christian, who returned for his father's burial

Another devastating story that touched the hearts of many social media users was that of Lawrence Daniel Christian.

He lives in the UK but had returned to India to attend his father's burial. His father passed on a few days ago.

After the burial, he was returning to the UK when tragedy struck, breaking the heart of his mother, who had seen him off at the airport.

Lawrence Daniel Christian and his mother, who accompanied him to the Airport. Photo credit: X/PunnyBhaiya

Source: UGC

Indian news outlet, Bombay Samachar, wrote about Lawrence:

"Two deaths within a course of 15 days have sent shock waves through the family. The family members are unable to bear the loss. The deceased’s mother said that she was barely recovering from her husband’s death, when she received the news of the crash and her son’s death. They were already grieving one death in the family, when now another demise has shocked them deeply. She further said that Lawrence had talked with them on a video call some time before the flight’s takeoff."

Things to know about the crashed Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner had crashed in India shortly after take-off from India's western city of Ahmedabad on Thursday.

The aircraft, which is operated by Air India, was travelling to London Gatwick Airport with 242 people on board.

The Air India aircraft crashed into an accommodation housing medical students near the Ahmedabad Airport.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng