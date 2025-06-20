Two brothers were on board the doomed Air India flight that crashed in Ahmedabad and took at least 270 lives, including those on the ground

The two brothers are Vishwash Kumar Ramesh and his brother, Ajay Ramesh, both of whom were hoping to arrive in London safely

However, while Vishwash survived the tragic incident, his brother, Ajay, did not make it out alive, as he died

Vishwash Kumar Ramesh, the only person who survived the Air India plane crash, sadly lost his brother in the horrific incident.

The two brothers, from Diu, a town in India, were also British nationals, and they were on their way to London.

Vishwash survived the crash, but his brother, Ajay did not make it. Photo credit: DD India, Getty Images/amoklv and Daily Mail.

Their plane, a Boeing 787-Dreamliner, operated by Air India, was supposed to land at the London Gatwick Airpor,t but it never made it.

In fact, the airplane, Captained by Captain Sumeet Sabharwal, crashed only a few seconds after takeoff from the Ahmedabad Airport. The pilot has logged more than 8,200 hours in the cockpit.

He is described as a veteran of flying on the job, as he has been working with Air India for a long time.

What seat number did Ajay Ramesh occupy?

Vishwash walked out of the aircraft, which burst into flames with minimal injuries, but his brother, Ajay was not so lucky.

While Vishwash occupied seat number 11A, his brother, Ajay, occupied seat number 11J, according to reporting by Daily Mail.

It is not clear if the seat number played a role in Vishwash's survival.

Expert speaks on seat number 11A

Prof Edwin Galea, director of the Fire Safety Engineering Group (FSEG) at the University of Greenwich, told The Telegraph UK that it can't be said that any seat in an airplane is safer during a crash.

However, he adduced possible reasons for the survival of Vishwash, who occupied the seat.

“This is probably an unsurvivable crash a) because it’s in a built-up area and b) because the damage to the fuselage would have been so severe. Plus the huge post-crash fire would make it unlikely. The fact that one person has survived, I think, is miraculous.”

The aviation expert says he believes seat number 11A is located on the strongest part of the airplane.

His words:

“The physically strongest part of the aircraft is the part of the fuselage where the wings are, called the wing box. It’s where the wings joined to the fuselage. That’s the strongest part of the aircraft because there’s the most structure there. “And I believe seat 11A is just at the front of that very strong part of the aircraft. That may have been a factor again.”

Mother of both Vishwash and Ajay Ramesh weeping after the plane crash. Photo credit: Daily Mail.

