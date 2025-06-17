An Indian mother was seen emotionally mourning her son, who lost his life in the plane crash that shook the country

The woman said she had accompanied her son to the airport on the day he boarded the London-bound flight

She broke down in profuse tears, asking God why he chose to take her son away from him through the tragedy

A heartbroken Indian woman has emotionally mourned her son, who lost his life in the Air India plane crash.

In an emotional video shared on social media, the woman broke down in tears as she expressed sorrow over the death of her son.

In the video posted on Facebook by Brut India, the woman said she had accompanied her son to the airport before the tragic crash.

Mother in tears as her son dies in Air India plane crash

In an emotional voice, the woman asked God why he chose to take her son from her.

She said:

"My son. It was around this time that my son had left the house. Just yesterday, we went to see him off. God, why did you take my son away from me?"

The devastating plane crash happened in Ahmedabad on Thursday, June 12, when a Boeing Dreamliner took off from the airport.

Hardly had it gone far that it went down, taking the lives of 241 people onboard, including the crew. Only one person on board survived the horrific incident.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as woman mourns her son

Saira Khan said:

"Life is unexpected, in 30 sec Those rich, poor, muslim, hindu, Christian and all ..their story just end like that in a moment..someone's lover,father, mother,children Rest in Peace... Be kind and respect each other while alive."

Vicky Lewis Nayar said:

"Air India management needs to answer these questions along with the Engineers who gave the flight worthy certificate."

Diana Mendonca said:

"It was the duty of the ground staff... Who check fuelling ect... Of the aircraft to see if the aircraft is fit to fly ... Then give approval to fly."

Saadia Muazzam said:

"We stand with you in this hour of grief and mourning for your loved ones. No sane person can think otherwise. Period."

Nayan Gupta said:

"I hold Boeing and Air India equally accountable, yes this was sudden, but look at the several videos circulating about their basic stuffs like infotainment, acs being inoperable. How come you can fly with this, sheer absurdity and disgrace, for the sake of profits, and feeding money to authorities, they aviation company's are killing our beloved ones. I can guarantee that their top class mngmt always chose to fly Etihad and Emirates. This doesn't only applies to Tata, but to other Indian airlines like Indigo. Shame !"

Lady claims God showed her plane crash

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady said she saw the air crash in India before it happened.

The lady identified on Facebook as Peace Ogbonna Daniel said she saw the event play out before her like a movie.

She said she feels guilty because even though God showed her the impending tragedy, she failed to pray to prevent it. Then I will try to come out.

