A Nigerian woman shared her emotional response to Tyler Perry’s Netflix film, Straw, expressing her desire for a sequel

She questioned why the protagonist endured so much hardship and emotional pain without resolution, leading her to hope for a part 2

Those who came across her post shared their review of the movie, while others expressed their desire to watch the movie

A Nigerian woman, Toluwanimi Blessing Ibitoye-Fatola, shared why she hoped there was a part 2 of Tyler Perry’s trending movie, Straw.

Straw, an emotionally charged film on Netflix, was produced by ace filmmaker Tyler Perry and gathered lots of reviews from movie lovers.

On her Facebook page, Toluwanimi said she tried hard not to cry while watching the movie.

The movie explored the story of a single mother, Janiyah Wiltkinson, played by Taraji P. Henson.

She was hit in different directions by the struggles of life, but the most difficult challenge was caring for her daughter Aria, who was frequently ill.

Woman shares why Straw should have part 2

In her Facebook post, Toluwanimi said she didn’t like how the movie ended and hoped there was a part 2.

She asked questions that needed to be answered about the movie as her review trended.

The woman said:

“Why did this movie end this way? Why did this woman have to go through all these for nothing? Why did she have to cry all through? This is a masterpiece, honestly! Should I tittle this, the agony of a poor mother or poverty is a bastaard?

“I don't even know the psychological term to use for this, was she hallucinating, oh, it was beyond that? She definitely lost touch of reality! Oh my God! I'm really emotional, although I tried hard not to cry because I was watching at work, so that people won't be wondering why counsellor crying o

“But common, I hope she doesn't stay long in jail and thanks you Inspector Ray, her kind of cop is rare. She should be in the psychiatry not jail please! This is a mental case movie! Oh sorry! It was just a movie! I hate the ending o, this is tragedy. I hope there's a part two! Am I the only one who feels this way?”

Reactions trail woman’s review of Straw

Yepmo Bionel said:

"It was indeed a master piece. Depression is real. She lost her daughter and denied the fact she's gone and all that was happening was just her leaving her thought in reality. ( There's a term for what happened don't know it though ). But my own is there should be straw 2 cuz that ending was cut short."

Princess Adammã said:

"I really need to watch this movie cus the review is something else."

Bridget Sapabil said:

"We're together sis mi Toluwanimi Blessing Ibitoye-Fatola even me as police officer I cried till a colleague asked me why I was crying because of a movie."

In related stories, a single mother shared her review on the movie, while another shared why she didn't watch it till the end.

Woman shares "annoying" scene in Straw

A Nigerian lady shared her dissatisfaction with the Straw movie on her Facebook page, expressing confusion over its emotional impact and criticising a particular scene.

The lady mentioned that a dramatic scene felt unrealistic and unnecessarily prolonged, which detracted from her experience.

Despite the movie's hype and emotional appeal, the lady was left unimpressed, not shedding a tear.

