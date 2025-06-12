A Nigerian man who has watched Tyler Perry's STRAW has expressed the view that only a few Nollywood actresses can pull off the main role

The lead actress in Straw is Taraji P Henson, but the man said only Nse Ikpe Etim can act that role exactly the way she did

Also, he said other actresses who can attempt to achieve the same level of performance if cast in the role are Mercy Johnson and Chioma Chukwuka

Tyler Perry's Straw is still generating rave reviews from Nigerians as the movie hit number one on Netflix.

One man who watched the movie did not just stop there; he went ahead to name a Nigerian actress who can effectively take up Taraji P. Henson's role.

The man, Mr Mekzy shared his views in a post he made on X, noting that only Nse Ikpe Etim could pull off Taraji's hair-raising performance.

He said:

"The only veteran actress in Nigeria who can pull off Taraji's role in that Straw movie, exactly like she did, is Nse Ikpe Etim."

Tyler Perry's Straw is a story centring around a single mother battered left, right, and centre by the vagaries of life.

After she was pushed to the wall, she was forced to take matters into her hands as she struggled to take care of her dying child.

The lead role for Janiyah Wiltkinson is played by Taraji P. Henson. The movie also featured Sherri Shepherd, Teyana Taylor, and more.

In his post, Mr Mekzy also mentioned Mercy Johnson Okojie and Chioma Chukwuka Akpota as the other two actresses who could pull off the lead role in the psychological thriller.

He said:

"Mercy Johnson and Chioma Chukwuka would also do a great job."

See the post below:

Reactions as to Tyler Perry's Straw

@iamAbiodunAA said:

"Lol, Funke Akindele would pull it off she’s done it like twice or thrice in her career and it was Banger in Naija. All the others you mentioned are good but only Nse Ikpe Etim can chat Funke Akindele in that kinda role."

@OloriOfOloris said:

"I said the same thing then i remembered that Funke acted Maami that made me cry like a fool and o think she would do great too in the role."

@sexyomaa_ said:

"I disagree with Mercy. She no fit display the rage. She can do the emotional aspect, but that crazy rage aspect, naaaaahhhhhh."

@seyifunmi133 said:

"There’s a Funke Akindele movie, she played a role of single mother, I forgot the title."

@phychem11 said:

"I can’t explain it but Mercy Johnson can’t pull it off. Her acting seems forced sometimes. Nse Ikpe Etim is perfect for the role."

Lady shares why she cried after watching Straw

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Straw is making people cry due to the emotional feelings it leaves in the minds of those who have seen it.

Produced by Tyler Perry, the movie is titled STRAW and it stars Taraji P. Henson, Sherri Shepherd, Teyana Taylor, and more.

Movie lovers said they were left weeping after experiencing the film, which tells the story of a single mother hit by the vagaries of life.

