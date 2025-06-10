A social media user criticised Veekee James for a dance display at her 30th birthday party, calling it a "flagrant display of Satanism."

The popular fashion designer held a star-studded celebration with a dance performance to Lagbaja's song "Konko Below."

The X user pointed out the irony of the performance, given that Veekee James is a self-acclaimed born-again Christian

A social media user shared his opinion about a dance display that was presented at Veekee James’ 30th birthday party.

The renowned fashion designer threw a lavish party to celebrate her 30th birthday, and many activities took place at the star-studded ceremony.

A man’s reaction to a dance performance at "born-again Christian" Veekee James’ birthday party sparks debate online. Photo: X/@drpenking, Instagram/ @veekee_james

One of the activities was a dance display from some performers, who danced to Lagbaja’s Konko Below.

Sharing a video on his page, popular X user, @drpenking criticised Veekee James over the performance, which he described as a display of “satanism”.

He said the dance was a flagrant display, since Veekee James was a self-acclaimed born-again Christian.

His post read:

“Just look at the flagrant display of Satanism at Veekee James birthday, a self-acclaimed born again Christian and a faux model for the average Nigerian born again Christian woman in Nigeria in 2025.”

Watch the video below:

Reactions as man criticises Veekee James

@Lini_Max said:

"Bro this is Art and Culture. End."

diligentpreside said:

"Don't you always look beyond things. Don't you know such dance attract different kinds of spirit."

@akindellisco said:

"We also need to understand that when someone identify his or herself as a Christian, differs from being a child of God. Any individual can decide to be identified with Christianity. Christianity is beyond a religious sect as many think it is."

@suchett_ said:

"How about you mind your business? Don’t you have things to do other than of giving commentary about people’s lives. It’s probably why they’re rich and you’re a commentator."

@DanielOkundaye said:

"Smh. Pepl will post anything for engagements sha. Appreciate people's culture & also as long as what ever someone does dosnt not affect u physically, Mind your business and move on. Leave judgment 4 God. Una 2 dey talk this day. Celebrate with does celebrating & help d needing."

@oluwaace said:

"Na God go Pun!sh you for down playing someone’s birth day celebration for clout …. you no go d!e better … AIYE E MA BAJE. NI !!!! "

@Tegz02515510 said:

"The issue a lot of Christians have is to label things that they don't understand as satanic or evil, and they do so without reason. Can you pinpoint what exactly about this whole display is satanic... no, because you don't understand what's going on, it is satanic....hilarious."

@bumabi said:

"Always giving bad comments. The same you talked about Farooq at Ojude oba until you got corrected. Oga rest abeg... not all the time you look for engagement."

A Nigerian man sparked debate after sharing what he noticed about a dance performance at Veekee James’ 30th birthday party. Photo: @veekee_james

In related stories, an elderly man did a breakdance at a wedding party.

Children dance Davido's song inside church

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady shared a viral video of children dancing to Davido and Omah Lay’s song 'With You' during a service at a Celestial Church of Christ branch.

The children, dressed in white shirts and jeans, danced to Serotonin’s 'Venus' before performing the choreography to Davido’s song, as the audience cheered.

The video sparked divided reactions with some viewers criticising the dance as inappropriate for a church setting, while others defended the children.

