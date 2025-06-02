A Nigerian lady shared a viral video of children dancing to Davido and Omah Lay’s song 'With You' during a service at a Celestial Church of Christ branch

The children, dressed in white shirts and jeans, danced to Serotonin’s 'Venus' before performing the choreography to Davido’s song, as the audience cheered

The video sparked divided reactions with some viewers criticising the dance as inappropriate for a church setting, while others defended the children

A Nigerian lady who attended a children’s day event at a branch of the Celestial Church of Christ showed what she saw.

The children were seen dancing to Davido and Omah Lay’s With You during the church service.

Children Dance to Davido and Omah Lay’s 'With You' Inside Celestial Church, Sparks Mixed Reactions

Source: TikTok

In the video shared by @lardeyh on TikTok, the children danced to Serotonin’s Venus before Davido’s song came on.

The children dressed in white shirts and jeans as they choreographed the dance steps, while the audience cheered them on.

The lady said:

“You attended a celestial church juvenile harvest and you saw this. This is not right. May God restore celestial church of Christ.”

Watch the video below:

Reactions as children dance Davido’s song in Celestial church

The lady’s video went viral and has over 70,000 views as of the time of this report.

Many who came across the video were divided, as some claimed it was not right while others defended the kids’ actions.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions

@Herrr said:

"Which one be is not right?? Watin wrong for there?? Bro is literally thier day!!!!"

@MOLARA said:

"It’s their day and they can have fun it’s just today it’s not that they do this everyday so nothing is wrong with this sis."

@𝐉𝐮𝐧𝐞 𝟎7 said:

"Just one in a year because I don’t know why you guys think like this everything is right not wrong at all… and you self they sing the song when they are playing it."

@Remi said:

"There’s everything wrong,give what belongs to Caesar to ceasar,give what belongs to God to God,this is a church for God’s sake."

@Oko Orun said:

"Baba oshofa go Dey one place like this dey reason am that shey na like this I start am ni 1947."

@xquisite mishmash said:

"I dnt see anything wrong in dis song dey use. it’s not dat worldly song. Let dem enjoy their day."

@Elina said:

"It’s not right actually but na odun we do and they will surely sanctify the church after everything let’s just leave it and forget."

@Adewonuola said:

"My Chr no gree them play ijakie jakie for the children them just spoil their show for them. They way cry tire nah almost all their songs them no play for them. too much of elders in chr self.."

Children Dance to Davido and Omah Lay’s 'With You' Inside Celestial Church, Sparks Mixed Reactions

Source: TikTok

In related stories, a lady shared how breakfast was shared in her church, while another gave her experience after attending a Deeper Life wedding.

Celestial church wedding video grabs attention

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady on TikTok shared a video from her wedding in the Celestial Church of Christ in Ogun state.

The video showed various activities the couple did at the wedding, which included the couple’s kiss.

Many who came across the video reacted to the bride’s attire and other activities done in the church.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng