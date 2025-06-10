A Nigerian man has shared his opinion about the expensive birthday cake of popular fashion designer Veekee James

In a video, the man stated that the cake was not worth N18 million and accused bakers of inflating the prices of their services

Massive reactions trailed his video on the TikTok app as users shared their opinions in the comments section

A Nigerian man, Ayafor Bertrand, has criticised the birthday cake of ace fashion designer Veekee James worth N18 million.

In a video, he questioned the value of the cake, suggesting that it was overpriced and that bakers were taking advantage of their clients.

Nigerian man criticises Veekee James's N18 million birthday cake. Photo credit: @real_bee04/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Man comdemns Veekee James's N18 million cake

The man, known on TikTok as @real_bee04, expressed his opinion in a video that quickly gained attention online.

According to him, the cake did not justify its hefty price tag because the outlook wasn't too aesthetically pleasing to him.

He accused bakers of inflating their prices, implying that their charges were no longer reflecting the actual value of their services.

In his words:

"Veekee James birthday cake cost N18 million? Wow life of the rich. In all honesty that cake no fine. It's not worth that money at all. Ahh bakers una don dey lie and tiff o."

Reactions as man criticises Veekee James's cake

The video drew massive reactions from TikTok users, who took to the comments section to share their thoughts.

While some agreed with the man's assessment, others defended the cost of luxury cakes and emphasised the skill and craftsmanship that goes into creating them.

@Ebycrystal said:

"The cake is art not ur regular cake Nigerian pls sometimes make we they try watch other countries and their artistry in cake making. Eg cake boss on TLC."

@Rosella said:

"Rich person pay for cake poor people no like the color. God Abeg make poverty no make me hate Wetin I never fit afford."

@FAYT LIVING|CONTENTGIRLY said:

"The cake no fine ke? It’s worth it just totally unnecessary but then the rich can do whatever they chooses."

@Affordable cakes in Lagos said:

"Cake is an art work. She did an art work which involves a lot of stress research time and effort. So pls Let’s appreciate that masterpiece! It doesn't have to be flashy to be beautiful."

@ꨄ𝐬𝐞𝐱𝐲 𝐣𝐚𝐧𝐞 commented:

"Una wen nor contribute money for her Dey talk for comment section say the cake no fine if u don get 18 million Abeg bake ur own."

@Abuja finest reacted:

"Which kind talk be that. Omo as a baker I am telling you that cake worth every penny that was paid for it."

@Garri Soaker said:

"Do you know the work that goes into making a good cake? Now imagine that magnitude of a cake. The baker deserves it Jare."

@judizy02 said:

"The thing is that i think why there's no much paparazzi on the cake is because of the height,if dey add much fondant to that cake e fit no stand, to bake am self no easy."

@A reacted:

"I think it's only me who doesn't like the cake O but if I talk now they go remind me of my background."

@_Emma_nuella_ said:

"If you are just coming to the comment section, please remove your shoes, I just finished mopping the floor na small thing dey Vex me oooooo."

@M said:

"Poor people and their unwanted opinions that cake was a piece of art. You need a certain level of intellect and creativity to see it’s beautiful. So I understand."

@biscuit.mafia wrote:

"That pretty cake? And the size? You people will be talking on things that you don’t know about. Do you know how long that thing must have taken to make?"

@Starzy1 of tiktok added:

"My dear for that height it worth it I have seen one smaller 9millon."

Watch the video here:

Baker cries out after delivering cake

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian baker shared the unexpected messages that she received from her client after delivering a cake to her boyfriend.

In the messages, the lady ordered her to delete her boyfriend's number and send a screenshot showing that it was done.

