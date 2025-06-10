Nigerian fashion designer Veekee James ignited mixed reactions online following her lavish birthday celebration

Legit.ng reported that the celebrity stylist held a soirée to celebrate the new milestone with family and friends

A video from the event showed an unusual display of entertainment that took place on the podium, which has got many talking

Nigerian fashion designer Veekee James is currently under massive criticism following her lavish birthday party.

Legit.ng reports that the celebrity stylist hosted a soiree as she marked the age of 30.

Veekee James' birthday display trends online. Credit: @veekeejames

Source: Instagram

Videos from the star-studded occasion captured the moment a mermaid-like figure descended from the ceiling of the decorated hall, as it captivated guests with spiral body movements.

Two men clad in matching clothes stood on the podium, beating drums for the model as Lagbaja's Konko Below filled the air.

In response to the video, an X influencer, Dr Pen King, claimed that the dance theatrics were a manifestation of Satanism and questioned about her Christian faith.

In his words:

“Just look at the flagrant display of Satanism at Veekee James' birthday, a self-acclaimed born-again Christian and a faux model for the average Nigerian born-again Christian woman in Nigeria in 2025. This is the reason Muslims don’t take Christians serious.”

See his post below:

How netizens reacted to Veekee James’ party display

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

pp_drawers said:

"Who are Muslims to take Christians serious? So Christians now need Muslim’s validation? Bitter kola."

ehhllyys said:

"Rich babe do carnival, poor man say na display of satanism..... Hustle ooo! 😂😂😂😂😂😂."

ba.ake_beads said:

"I’ve been seeing some tweets from this particular Doctor and I’ve come to realize that not all Docs are smart."

__oyebisi said:

"So Lagbaja’s song is now satanic ?Be like this doctor smoke breaast milk 😂

ogeklassy wrote:

"She for hang Moses Bliss up to do the performance? What is not Godly in this?"

alyusrohmodestwears said:

"What has Muslim got to do with this? Why mention Muslim? Does Christians needs Muslims validations? Abeg abeg, una just like to dey start unnecessary wahala."

_oyiza said:

"Veekee knows how to keep y”all talking sha🤣. She will be on y'all faces FOREVER!"

ammie_cole wrote:

"Where’s the satanism?"

_mofiyin._ said:

"Leave your life however you chooses bruhhhh…Y’all should let Vekeee rest😭."

nails__dairy said:

"Which part of medcine are you practicing? I wan know fezz."

wendy_adammaaaaa said:

"Omo!! We are always helping God to judge humans here on earth. As if God appointed any of you as His assistant. SMH."

mrlilgaga said:

"She was at the headies also . Very beautiful performance."

edingor_trainings said:

"Anything cultural and traditional is demonic to these people. It's well. The colonial people did a great job."

dose.of.kasa said:

"Let’s be honest. This is a very talented dancer. I was feeling dizzy watching her spin😂."

amytheetaurus wrote:

"Must be a psychiatric doctor, his patients are beginning to influence him 🤦‍♀️."

inimitimi said:

"Does this doctor have actual patients? Like people they let am treat them?"

Veekee James' birthday party ignites backlash. Credit: @veekeejames

Source: Instagram

Veekee James buys Hubby Femi Atere luxury fit

Legit.ng previously reported that ace designer Veekee James, who was out of the country on a trip, stopped to get some clothes for her man.

She spotted Pastor Irene and loved his clothes, decided to get them for her hubby, and many of her fans have not stopped gushing about the outcome.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng