A trending video of fashion designer Veekee James’s birthday cake has surfaced on social media

The gigantic cake ignited reactions from all quarters of the internet as fans began to marvel at it

In an interview, the baker revealed jaw-dropping details about the work of art, as fans shared their thoughts

Top Nigerian designer Veekee James clocked 30 years on Monday, June 9, 2025. As we already know, the letter 'e' and 'a' in Veekee's name represent Extra, and she went all out to make her dream birthday cake come true.

Veekee, who knows how to make the internet bicker, held a soirée to celebrate her new milestone. It was at the event that the clip of her marvellous cake leaked on the internet, sparking reactions from online users.

Fans react as the video of Veekee James' 30th birthday cake emerged online. Credit: @veekee_james

Source: Instagram

The cake was said to be 20 feet (6.1 metres) tall and consisted of 30 tiers, to represent her new age. The baker also noted that they had been at it for the past 18 hours trying to pull it off for Veekee's big day. Additionally, she stated that it was the tallest cake in Africa, as we report, and that there was no doubt about it.

In a final note, the baker revealed that the cake cost a whopping N18 million, prompting fans to share their hot takes about it.

Watch the video here:

How fans reacted to Veekee's 30th b'day cake

Read some reactions as compiled by Legit.ng below:

@justnagz said:

"Someone said VANITY .... Was it you."

@iammoria1 said:

"God abeg I'm also your daughter.. remember me Lord🤲🥹 Happy birthday beautiful Vickie, wishing you more years and more funds❤️."

@precious_ibini said:

"One thing about Nigerians is that everyone want everything about them to be the best 🙌❤️."

@akpajosephine said:

"Happy birthday veekee 😍😍😍make una keep pressuring us ooo."

@iam_hamara said:

"Omo, there are Levels to thks Showbiz thingy, Cake N18M, Na mean say Budget for this Birthday Soiree fit reach N100M, or More."

@iamtherealallegedly said:

"Nawa ooh,some people Sabi waste money, everything self no be cake..well we shall never be poor amen."

@thesandypreneur said:

"Has anyone done it before"? I was waiting to hear Statistics/facts chai."

@triciahair said:

"Who are the people eating the cake?"

Fans react as the video of Veekee James' 30th birthday cake emerged online. Credit: @veekee_james

Source: Instagram

@godlovesmi_ said:

"You people should give me all this million you are wasting oo biko."

@myheartbitcoin said:

"Who be this veekee?"

@scentsbybuchi said:

"Money way I go use buy land."

@iamtherealallegedly said:

"Nawa ooh,some people Sabi waste money, everything self no be cake..well we shall never be poor amen."

@fgg_becker said:

“Tallest cake in Africa”.Source: can’t you see?"

Veekee James' Husband, Femi Atere celebrates her 30th Birthday

Femi Atere cannot keep calm as he gets ready to celebrate the love of his life, who just marked a milestone.

Veekee James's husband has been flooding our timelines with some interesting clips of him and his wife as she clocks 30.

He also captioned the post sweetly and described their love in the most incredible way, igniting ‘awww’ reactions online.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng