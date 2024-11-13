A video which showed an elderly performing a breakdance at a wedding reception has gone viral online

The lady who shared the video explained that the man performed at her friend's wedding reception

Many who came across the video hailed the man for his dance moves and shared their observations

A lady shared a video from her friend's wedding, which got many people talking on social media.

The video showed an elderly man performing breakdance moves at a wedding reception.

Man's break dance causes stir at wedding. Photo: @dianaoba3

Source: TikTok

In the video shared by @dianaoba3 on TikTok, the man took centre stage as he knelt and danced.

He also stood up and did energetic leg and hand movements as the band sang.

The lady said:

“POV: You attended your friend’s wedding.”

Watch the video below:

Reactions trail man's moves at wedding reception

@DF said:

"Chairman you de dance. make dem gbe gbe for my chairman o."

@~IYAH~ said:

"This man get energy ooo cos whats happening."

@klara said:

"Una Dey look am?"

@Vickyhairconcept said:

"Abeg how many plates Dey give am because this steps no small o."

@MhizTA Derrick said:

"Imagine after this dance rice nor come touch he hand."

@Ivy Wisdom said:

"E be like say na him start kingdom dance for primary school oh."

@fihfu said:

"Person don see free food you say make hin no perform."

@She is Eunique said:

"Na my ex papa, swear wey him pikin collect don dey affect am."

@Amy said:

"Michael Jackson grandpa."

@Dead inside said:

"Make ona no vex na my ex papa na so them dey for their family."

