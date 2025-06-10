A Nigerian lady has shared a heartbreaking video showing the moment that she saw her 'old time rich friend' at the market

According to the lady, her friend who married a rich man was now selling vegetables in the market, a condition that caused her great concern

While sharing the full story online, she advised men on TikTok to open a business for their wives if they are capable of it

A Nigerian lady has dished out an advice to men following her encounter with an 'old time rich friend.'

In a video, she captured her unexpected meeting with the said friend who married a wealthy man years ago.

Lady emotional as friend begins selling vegetables

The lady, known on TikTok as @ogesworld3, recounted how she felt pained after seeing her friend selling vegetables in the market.

According to her, her friend's husband had faced setbacks, leaving her to fend for herself and their family.

The lady expressed concern over her friend's situation and used the opportunity to offer advice to men.

In her video, she emphasised the importance of empowering women through business.

She urged men who have the means to open businesses for their wives, suggesting that this could provide a safety net in times of financial difficulty.

She noted that her friend's life might have been different if her husband had invested in a business for her.

In her words:

"I saw my old time rich friend selling vegetables. Once you are capable, open a business for your wife. I saw this my old time friend selling vegetables in the market. I was like nwunye odogwu (rich man's wife) what happened? She told me what happened to her husband and her husband can no longer do business as they have setback and she now started selling vegetables. If this man had opened shop for her since, they could have been eating from that shop. Men, if you have money and you're good to go, open a business for your wife."

Reactions trail video of lady selling vegetables

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the video.

@Lawrence king Utubor said:

"Open business for wife. What about her own family. Una too dey abandon una sisters to strangers."

@Ron.dani said:

"Tell parent to empower their daughters. Its not in the husbands place to train another adult."

@abike_695 said:

"Ladies ladies if your man is giving you money learn to keep money for business just to avoid story that touches the heart."

@apipromise3 reacted:

"Man don't need to open a business for you before you can make it, have something doing before you enter man house some of them can only support your business by giving you money to put in it. I thank God for my life shall."

@Bitter Truth said:

"What if the husband opened a shop for her since in your own word and the business fails nko? Just pray mk such no happen to uou."

@queeny said:

"Except your husband is kind ooo. Never you allow your husband to open a shop for you o,he go lock am any little misunderstanding. It is well."

@achalugo said:

"I know a man who will buy jeep for his wife fuel the car but never give her money, the car is to deceive people he doesn't give her cash."

@tonywest777 wrote:

"No be me internet go deceive, i go open shop for my woman even if we divorce make she keep the shop cos if I dey hungry tomorrow and come dat shop she no fit tell me no."

@JennyFrank TV added:

"I know a man who don't want the wife to do anything, each time the woman tries to make a move on starting a business, he wil tell her to pack her things and leave. He enjoys mocking her of how he is feeding her."

Watch the video here:

