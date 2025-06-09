A Nigerian lady has shared a heartwarming video of her husband appreciating her with gifts for giving birth to their child

In a video, the man was seen presenting gifts to his wife as nurses and doctors gathered at the ward to watch the lovely sight

Social media users who came across the video did not hesitate to shower congratulatory messages on the lovely couple

A heartwarming moment was captured on camera when a Nigerian husband surprised his wife with gifts in the hospital after she gave birth to their child.

The emotional scene was witnessed by some medical staff, who gathered around to watch the couple.

Man surprises wife with gifts after delivery

The video, shared by TikTok user @marycynthiaahazie, showed the new mother lying in her hospital bed with their baby in a cot beside her.

Her husband presented her with gifts, as he celebrated the arrival of their child and appreciated his wife.

"POV: You married a man that appreciates the journey of pregnancy and childbirth. You gave him his playmate," the video's caption read.

Reactions as man appreciates wife who gave birth

The clip quickly gained attention on TikTok, with users praising the husband's lovely gesture towards his wife.

Many congratulated the new parents, hailing them as a great example of a healthy and supportive relationship.

@OGAZI1 said:

"The baby fit no be his own ooo simps. Congratulations to you baby girl."

@Golden Accessories said:

"Not all men know what women went through to bring another life to this world. some will say 'Are u the only woman that gave birth?' God bless him."

@Cha-cha Roll-et (lingeries) said:

"Me dat even bite hospital window rod even tried to chew it cos of pains brought 4 kids to dis world 4 boys n A girl what he use to appreciate me is blows, beating n I landing in hospital bcos of pains,bruises n hbp. May God keep blessing everyman dat knows d worth of bringing another life."

@Doublemich said:

"Its not even about the money, its about apprecaiting the pains, travails & sacrifices his wife went thru to bring forth a child. May God bless him."

@Diamond said:

"God will let me marry again and marry right. First one was a mistake. I can’t accept another failed marriage people will think I am a jinx. Let me not make same mistake I made before in choosing a partner. I am so scared of marriage now."

@Mummy Jojo said:

"Other women inside the ward that gave birth will think dey married wood. Some will change it for their husband."

@BlackNubianQueen reacted:

"Congratulations. I will marry once and I will marry right to a very intentional Odogwu, Amen."

@MercyBerry added:

"75% of women die annually and 40% out of dem die through child bearing so appreciate ur woman today cuz is not easy, that journey of 9months comes with a lot. Congratulations ma I am happy for u."

Watch the video here:

Kind husband gifts wife who gave birth

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man gifted his pretty wife an iPhone 14 Pro Max and N1 million as a push gift after childbirth.

The moment was captured in a video shared by the wife on her TikTok page, to the amazement of many.

Source: Legit.ng