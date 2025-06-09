A beautiful young lady has shared her emotional experience with a White man who got into a romantic affair with her

According to the lady, the man got her pregnant and abandoned her, leaving her to raise the child alone

Social media users who came across the video on the TikTok app stormed the comments section to encourage her

A lady has gotten netizens emotional after sharing how she ended up as a single mother to a biracial child.

Her experience caught the attention of netizens who took to the comments section to encourage her.

Lady shows off her biracial child after getting abandoned by her White baby daddy. Photo credit: @yvetteunscripted/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Lady recounts getting abandoned by White man

The lady, known on TikTok as @yvetteunscripted, shared an emotional video of herself and her cute child.

In the clip, she opened up about her journey as a single mother to a biracial child and how it all began.

According to her, she got involved with a man from a different racial background, resulting in an unplanned pregnancy.

Unfortunately, the relationship did not last as she expected, leaving her to care for their child alone.

Following the birth of her child, she disclosed that random people always believed she was the child's nanny, rather than the mother.

Single mum tackles White man who got her pregnant and abandoned her. Photo credit: @yvetteunscripted/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

"Life didn't end for me when I became pregnant by a white guy who then abandoned me leaving me to raise our biracial child alone. Now everyone assumes I'm the nanny," she said.

Reactions trail lady's experience with White man

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the trending post.

@GrannyKBJ said:

"I was once called a nanny when I took my own daughter to the clinic at her third month."

@Ester Van Ster wrote:

"My friend is married to a German guy. They have one child. When she pick him up from school, the children scream 'you must go, your nanny is outside."

@Mtshana kamalume reacted:

"Who thinks you are the nanny? Those people don't know white people! That kid looks like any other black or colored kid."

@Mc_Obozo said:

"Look for a way to keep track of his where about and his social media handle. look for his friends on social media too. He does not have to marry or accept u but after a few years, u will have to tell ur son where his father is."

@princess ngako said:

"I raised my boy alone my dear, he's nw 25 yrs, worst part he's my home boy, a policeman, God will help u 2 raise that child dnt worry, u can even go as far as ironing or washing ppls clothes if it's really difficult, all the best dear."

@maracha bae commented:

"I was also called nanny to my child not knowing am the mother this life just because I was black and child is brown."

@Flora said:

"Wawawa don't worry about anything, you have a child and that's what matters, it doesn't matter at all."

@nthonathelejane33 commented:

"At least he left you the most important gift in the world just be brave and embrace it. Forget about bo adam hiding le bo Jonas."

@musebenzi added:

"Why did you have his child without an agreement to marry you n marriage first, did you plan the baby with him or alone?"

See the post below:

Woman shares why husband abandoned her

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian woman revealed her husband abandoned her after she got pregnant again while her first baby was only eight months old.

In a viral video on TikTok shared why her husband abandoned her and left her to care for the child alone.

Source: Legit.ng