A Nigerian lady has shared a video of her apartment, which still looks almost empty with only a few belongings inside

While sharing the clip, the lady advised her fellow ladies against moving out of their parents' house until they are married

According to her, it's been two months since she rented the apartment, but she's still struggling to furnish it to a great standard

A Nigerian lady has displayed her poorly-furnished apartment on TikTok while dishing out an advice to ladies.

In a video, she showed her few properties on the floor and cautioned her fellow ladies against making hasty decisions.

Lady advises against rushing to rent house

The TikTok user @lifewithhalimaa posted the clip on TikTok to give an unfiltered look her living condition.

In the video, she advised her female followers against rushing into independent lifestyle, suggesting that they should remain with their parents until they are married.

According to the lady, her own experience of renting an apartment has been challenging and she's still struggling to furnish the space to a good standard.

She claimed that despite moving in two months earlier, her sitting room still lacked the finishing touches that would make it feel like home.

In her words:

"If you like no sit down for your father house make your husband marry you from there. It's been two months since I moved into this apartment and this is what my sitting room still looks like. See ehh don't move out o. Sit down there o."

Reactions trail lady's advice to fellow ladies

TikTok users reacted to her video in the comments section.

@Baked to perfections said:

"Fr, if you’re planning on coming back to your parents house after school, abort mission cuz you go almost enter depression. Nothing wey anybody fit tell me, long distance relationship with ur parents is the best!"

@Stephanie micheal wrote:

"Make I sit down papa house Dey chop insult everyday? Omo I moveee even if na aboki mat I go use am sleep for ground abeg."

@Tiana said:

"Just a room sef con buying my things little by little. I purchase them on declutter pages. Hoping to buy the remaining things before my birthday. God help us all."

@iam_janne9 said:

"Pls how did you guys move out, I want to move out my mum is blackmailing me with God."

@ceece_scentury said:

"I rent house for 2 years after friends show me Shege I go back my parents house do full renovation. Screeding oo, painting, change curtains, bought frame, ac, androidtv, new bed. Omo all I can say is that your parents house na gold if you get money renovate am to your taste and stay there till you are married. But if you want to leave just go on a week vacation or two week and go back home."

@Mawulikplim added:

"My sister your parents will use your younger siblings against you ooo that’s where you will know that sleeping on the floor in your own apartment is better than been disrespect by your own family."

Lady displays her empty apartment

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a young Nigerian lady showed how she has been staying in her almost empty apartment without a bed.

As a way to give some relative comfort, the lady folded her clothes to create a duvet for herself to lie on.

