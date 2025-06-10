A man displayed an email sent to him by his younger sister, who wanted him to assist her in buying an internet subscription

The young lady decided to put the whole thing in writing in the most creative way possible and addressed it to her brother

The write-up, which has three paragraphs, has elicited comments from social media users who praised the lady's creativity

Social media users are reacting to a piece authored by a young lady who wanted to get some money from her elder brother.

The lady said she needed an internet subscription, but instead of asking verbally, she put the whole thing in writing and mailed it to her brother.

The short piece, which consists of only three paragraphs, was crisply written in a very creative way.

Her brother, Elijah, posted the letter on X, saying his sister knows how to creatively ask for money.

She wrote:

"Dear Elijah, if you're seeing this, then it means H2O (water) has exceeded the cassava flakes. I'm way far spent in my acquired currency and as it stands I'm short of the resource needed to see the world and stay in touch with my associates through my smart device."

She went on to say that her brother might not hear from her if her data gets finished and it is not replenished.

Her words:

"In a matter of minutes you might not hear from me again because the resource has been exhausted (rather expired). I would so appreciate it if you save my soul, with a little transfer of your currency into my account."

People who read the content of the letter asked Elijah to quickly send data subscriptions to his sister because she merited it.

Reactions as lady writes letter to her elder brother

Adedapo said:

"Please give her your debit card. She can transfer to you when you need money."

@seyi said:

"Nawa ooo... Shey this oyinbo no too much for "my data has finished?"

@dontobechukwu said:

"If I see this, I won’t know when I would transfer currency in multiple zeros."

@vicking said:

"As na sister, you call am creativity but if na one random babe, we go say na Almajiri tactics."

@osuohatony said:

"Drop her OPAY make I do small thing for this innovative work."

@dramaduchess said:

"Please, can I get a copy of this message in text. New format for my brother."

@adewalesamuel said:

"My sis will just be like " it's been a while I hear from you FINANCIALLY" I do tell her to interpret."

@ukpeborhonora said:

"Y'all are you seeing the subject of the mail? God knows the length I would go if my brother sends me this kind of mail. That means it is truly finished! The guy has literally exhausted all ends."

