A single mother shared her experience after revealing she has six children to a man she had been talking to for about a week

During their first date, the man’s mood changed when she told him about her kids, which affected the outing

Many reacted as she shared what the man did next after their discussion about the kids got into the date

A single mother, Tyian Powell, shared what happened after she told her date that she had six children.

She noted that she had been talking to the man for about a week before deciding to go on a date.

Source: Facebook

On her Facebook page, she shared how he reacted immediately when she told him about her 6 kids.

She shared how the date ended with him leaving her at the restaurant and not paying for the meal.

Her post read:

“So I've been talking to a guy for about a week, and we went on our first date yesterday. We had small talk over the phone and agreed to have deeper conversations in person. The date was going well until we discussed kids. I told him I have 6 kids, and his mood changed.

“I asked him what's wrong, and he said a woman with 6 kids isn't ideal for him. I explained that I have my life together, I'm attractive, and the number of kids I have shouldn't matter.I also said maybe he's not man enough for a woman of my caliber. He then got up and left without paying for the meal!”

Source: Facebook

Reactions as single mother of 6 shares date experience

Jhony Yack said:

"After 6 kids and no husband... nobody signing up for that... she gave out 6 children to a man or men...it's a wrap."

Keemps Beats said:

"My woman love me and my 5 kids it shouldn’t matter how many kids a person has if you love that person that shouldn’t matter we all grown."

Felicia Shaw said:

"I have 6 kids ages from 25-4 I was with one person since 13 he passed away this past September. Don't always be so quick to judge he never gave her a chance to explain herself. I get that kids isn't ideal for some men but don't try to make that woman feel bad cause she's not your preference."

Samantha Wigington said:

"I’m also here for the “quality men” in these comments smh. You dodged a bullet Ty. Keep smiling and being you girl. You take care of those babies so hard!! I admire you!"

In related stories, a single mum celebrated after getting married, while a widowed mother of 6 shared why she remarried.

Widower weds younger woman, daughter celebrates

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady joyfully celebrated her father’s remarriage years after the passing of her mother, expressing excitement about having a stepmother.

In a TikTok video, she shared clips of her father and his new wife dancing on their wedding day, congratulating her dad warmly.

She revealed in comments that the family supported her father’s decision to remarry, sparking reactions.

