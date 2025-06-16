Super Falcons midfielder Deborah Abiodun has fired back at her critics who claimed she looks like a man

Abiodun broke onto the scene after winning a full sports scholarship at the University of Pittsburgh in 2023

The Ibadan-born midfielder is now a full international, playing for Nigeria at the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup

Super Falcons midfielder Deborah Abiodun has had enough of social media trolls who claimed she looks like a man and has sounded a strong warning to them.

Abiodun was born in Ibadan, Nigeria and was playing for Rivers Angels before receiving a full scholarship from the University of Pittsburgh, launching her onto the global scene.

Deborah Abiodun playing for Dallas Trinity against Fort Lauderdale United FC. Photo by Chris Arjoon/Icon Sportswire.

Source: Getty Images

She played for Nigeria at the FIFA U20 Women's World Cup in 2022, before making her senior international debut months later in the 4-0 loss against USA.

According to The Athletic NG, she currently plays for USL Super League side Dallas Trinity, having joined on a season-long loan from Washington Spirits.

Abiodun fires back at trolls

Abiodun has mostly been trolled by fans as a tomboy for having a manly look and her constant showoff of her body, particularly after gym sessions. She had had enough and told off her trolls in a TikTok video.

“I have been seeing a lot of comments like this most times, and it breaks my heart a lot,” she said after a fan said she won't see a man to marry her because of her manly looks.

“I know sometimes I come off as strong, I come off as someone who doesn't care, but this particular one, especially ones say “who go marry you”, “you get boyfriend”, “are you going to see husband”, it really hurts me.”

She admitted that even though she looks strong, she is not as strong as she appears and that the comments could discourage her from working on herself.

“It gets to me so bad, because comments like this can decide my future, it can make me take some certain steps, certain decisions that I won't wann take,” she continued.

“You were complaining that I look too strong, and I’m not even that strong as I would yet. It's not even that bad, I still have a long way to go, but things like this now would discourage me to stop.

She added that the comments could discharge her potential future husband, and give him another perspective about her.

“He could just have a different perspective about me, you know, things like this, influence potential husband’s mind, and it's sad," she said.

Super Falcons before Paris 2024 Olympics match against Japan. Photo by Romain Perrocheau.

Source: Getty Images

The midfielder, nicknamed Kante, claimed her fitness and gym activities are geared towards getting better at football and that she wants to feel the love of a man, too, someone who would go out of his way for her.

“It doesn't make sense, body shaming, hateful comments, it needs to be stopped,” she concluded.

Abiodun reacts to voodoo claims

Legit.ng previously reported that Abiodun reacted to voodoo claims after a fight broke out during Nigeria vs Cameroon during the Paris 2024 Olympics qualifier.

A piece of charm was allegedly spotted in the goalkeeper’s net, which a Cameroonian attempted to remove but faced opposition from the Super Falcons stars.

