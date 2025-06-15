A Nigerian lady, Fhay Iwuchukwu, shared how watching Tyler Perry’s movie Straw left her emotionally upset

A lady, Fhay Iwuchukwu, shared why she felt upset while watching Tyler Perry’s trending movie, Straw.

Straw, an emotionally charged film on Netflix, was produced by ace filmmaker Tyler Perry and gathered lots of reviews from movie lovers.

A lady, Fhay Iwuchukwu, shares why she felt upset while watching Tyler Perry's trending movie, Straw.

On her Facebook page, Fhay shared how watching the movie was painful to her.

The movie explored the story of a single mother, Janiyah Wiltkinson, played by Taraji P. Henson.

She was hit in different directions by the struggles of life, but the most difficult challenge was caring for her daughter Aria, who was frequently ill.

A film critic who watched Tyler Perry's Straw movie shares why she felt upset and frustrated while watching the film.

Woman shares how Straw movie triggered her

In her Facebook post, Fhay shared her thoughts about the emotional movie.

The lady said:

“After her landlord threw her things out and she screamed, I just gave up. And then, I started laughing, cos my next thought was: “Girl, go sell asss.” Because as how??? You and who dey do that kind suffer head?

“My survival instinct is literally zero. If we ever get vampires, zombie apocalypse, holocaust, count me out. I’ll be the first to go. On my mama, I’m not running hether-shelter for nothing. That kind of rock bottom? It’s not for the weak. Hell nooooo

“This movie will bring out your rawest reactions and survivalist instincts. You’ll watch Taraji’s character fight, spiral, rise, and get knocked down again. And somehow keep going. It’s a painful watch, but sorry for the laugh cos really as how?? How did one person go through all this in a day??

“Tyler Perry, as usual, plays God, the devil, and karma’s personal assistant in his stories. He’ll throw a Black woman into the depths of hell, test her faith to its bones and make you question if survival is even worth it. The man does not rest and why??? Omo eh, this movie made me upset and frustrated. I wanted to crase. my head o.”

Reactions trail woman’s review of Straw

Tessy Uwah said:

"I didn't cry. The hype made me watch it and I still don't feel a thing."

Blessing Treasure said:

"Tyler Perry's movies exposes the world of the blacks to the society. It says in every way in his script; "I am a black woman/man in a white dominated society and this is what I/we go through daily. This is our reality."

Hadley Geoffrey Matawal II said:

"These kinda movies aren't for me. I'm too much of a softie."

In related stories, a lady shared her review on the movie, while a single mother shared how the movie affected her.

Woman shares scene that annoyed her in Straw

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady shared her dissatisfaction with the Straw movie on her Facebook page, expressing confusion over its emotional impact and criticising a particular scene.

The lady mentioned that a dramatic scene felt unrealistic and unnecessarily prolonged, which detracted from her experience.

Despite the movie's hype and emotional appeal, the lady was left unimpressed, not shedding a tear.

