A Nigerian man has shared an emotional video showing his father's reaction to receiving a car on his birthday

According to the generous son, gifting his father a car was one of the prayer points that he wrote down to fulfil this year

The heartwarming video showed his father bursting into tears as he beheld his car gift in the presence of everyone

A Nigerian man's thoughtful gesture towards his father has captured the hearts of many on social media.

The emotional moment was shared in a video that captured his father's overwhelming reaction to receiving a car on his birthday.

Nigerian father gets emotional after receiving a car from his son. Photo credit: @neeeejaa/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Man surprises dad with car on birthday

In the video shared by @neeeejaa on TikTok, the father was seen breaking down in tears as he was led to the car.

Overcome with emotion, he entered the vehicle, still tearfully embracing his son who gladly wiped away his tears.

According to the kind son, gifting his father a car was a fulfilment of a prayer point he had made earlier in the year.

He expressed his gratitude to God for enabling him to make the gift a reality and reflected on his journey from witnessing his father's struggles to provide for their family to being in a position to gift him a car.

In his words:

"POV: I surprised my dad with a car for his birthday. Gifted my dad a car today for his birthday, and I’m truly grateful to God for the opportunity to do this. This is something I wrote down as part of my prayer points this year and I just want to say thank you God for helping me do this for my DAD! Literally went from watching him suffer to feed us to gifting him a car! GOD IS FAITHFUL."

Man leaves his dad in tears after gifting him a car on his birthday. Photo credit: @neeeejaa/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Reactions as man gifts dad car

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the trending video.

@Anjola oluwa said:

"My Mum lied to us that Dad is irresponsible and we hate that Man so much not until last month we found out d whole truth. I owed that Man A lot."

@Pep Guardiola of Africa said:

"For making that man shade tears of joy, you will never experience lack in your life, your pocket will never lack and You will live long to get the same from your children and so shall it be in Jesus name amen."

@MLutherKing reacted:

"This what I wanted to do back in 2021 to my Dad, I made deposit for the car gift for my Dad on Monday, on Wednesday My Dad passed Away. it hurts me so much, I haven't recovered, I use the money for his burial, the painful thing in my life."

@EKINADOSE said:

"Born children ooo!!!! make sure you have children in this world, and make sure you are available in their life’s, help them grow and raise them right. You will surely enjoy them later. Congratulations."

@pp monie reacted:

"My own na house it will happen, the have insulted him because of that Hod will do it for me congratulations to him."

@iyalodeosuntomilola reacted:

"This only happen to a Responsible caring father that take care of their responsibilities to their Children you see those fathers that abandoned children to their mothers to do father and mother responsibilities pls don't expect such from your children."

@Isaiah said:

"May I reap the fruit of my LABOUR. Cus mhen. Am killing alllll my dreams for my kids. I’ll not let them go through what I went through. Modupe Oluwa. I shall be gr8 in life."

@phocuscasual1 commented:

"He deserves whatever gifts he gets from his son, can vividly remember how this man would always bring Gbemi to church and plead with us to allow him watch us play the instruments so he can learn faster."

@ᴏʀᴇᴏʟᴜᴡᴀ said:

"God pls let my dad stay alive to reap the fruit of his labor cos wen others are talking bad about their father I can’t relate cos that man is doing his best Lord keep my parents healthy and let me be able to take care of them olorun."

@flourishme added:

"Good job my dear, u see how his dad was praying for him wit so much emotions n from d depth of his heart that's cos he knows the source of his son's wealth, that he laboured n save jst to do dis for him.God bless u bro."

Watch the video here:

Source: Legit.ng