A graduate who went for the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) came back home to honour her mother

In a heartwarming video, the lady surprised her mother at her restaurant, where she was selling food

She removed her NYSC khaki and wore it on her mother and also saluted her with much respect like a soldier

A Nigerian lady who went for the National Youth Service Corps proudly honoured her mother.

The lady went to her mother's restaurant, where she sells food, to celebrate with her.

In a video she posted, Mayowa Nimi said she surprised her mother at her shop, meaning the woman didn't know she was coming.

When she got to her mother's shop, the woman started waving her hands in the air to thank God.

Mayowa matched and saluted her mother to respect her like a soldier.

Also, Mayowa removed her NSYC khaki and wore it on her mother. A lot of people gathered to watch.

After the video went viral, many people on TikTok took to the comment section to congratulate Mayowa.

Others prayed that Mayowa's mother would live long to reap the fruit of her labour.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as NYSC lady honours her mother

@user4348484655509 said:

"Congrats platoon 8 member."

@Kofoworabeauty said:

"Congratulations my darling Iyanu. Thank you for not letting us down, l pray you will fulfill your glorious destiny and she will reap the fruits of her labor over you in Jesus name."

@VeeSings said:

"This is beautiful Iyanu. Well done you've done well sis."

@Kiitan said:

"Congratulations! I’m really proud of you."

@Love Emmanuel said:

"Mummy is proud of you."

@king_phantom04 said:

"Congrat dear. I saw you in Ede camp."

@Oyindamola Aranisiol said:

"Congratulations love. I'm proud of you."

@fatimahjaguna said:

"Congratulations love. You will move from glory to glory."

@Ibukunoluwa said:

"Congrats! I don’t know you, but thanks for making her so proud."

