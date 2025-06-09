A Nigerian man has shared an emotional video on TikTok lamenting over his constant battle with poverty

According to the man, he has been serving God for about 43 years with nothing to show for it and he's tired of living such a life

In his video, the man informed his fans about his new decision to tread the path of 'satan' to know if his life will take a different turn

A Nigerian man's desperation to transform his poor financial life has sparked a controversy online.

In a video posted on TikTok, he opened up about the next step that he has decided to take in his pursuit of prosperity.

Source: TikTok

Man announces plan to ditch serving God

The man, known on TikTok as @saintsteven3, shared a video lamenting over his condition.

In the trending clip, he was seen in an unusual location, surrounded by objects that resembled a shrine.

Speaking about the reason behind his decision, he noted that he had dedicated himself to serving God for about 43 years, yet his life was marked by poverty and hardship.

Feeling frustrated, he announced his intention to explore an alternative path with 'satan', hoping that his fortunes would change.

Source: TikTok

In his words:

"I gave God 43 years of my life and I still dey beg for food, no car, no house. I think it's time to give satan a chance in my life. I wan check something."

Reactions as man laments over poverty

Massive reactions trailed the viral video that was posted on TikTok.

@Ask of pin pop reacted:

"You gave God 43 years of your life and he kept you alive do you know how many people die before 43 ??"

@Somadina said:

"You give am 43 wetin do 44 God give u talent, my brother heaven help those who help themself first, work on ur self bro."

@Austine said:

"E get as you go take beg God, he go say my son come and rest you have tried a lot on earth."

@Tè said:

"And you think Satan will give you something without collecting something back in return?? Please Stick with God."

@mhiz Sarah said:

"God never fails the is something you are not doing right u can't be serving God and doing nothing, work and serve God will be enough because he will."

@Biggest Beko wrote:

@Mark Roland said:

"This is not satan point of correction!! This is ancestral way but you must ask ur soul first if it aline."

@Onia Naturals said:

"But wait o i thought they say where 2or3 r gathered God is there, that means even in the house of babalawo God is still there i believe god is every where."

@Regina said:

"Even our father of many nations Abraham had an encounter with God at the age of 55 and the promise God gave him came to pass when he was 75yrs old. There's nothing God can't do. When you always remember that you will be safe from devils trap."

@Jankara tailor added:

"You better stick to God and pray your own prayer not someone else own, God that create heaven and earth did not forsake anyone."

Watch the video here:

Man shares why he stopped church

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man said he stopped attending church services and programmes for nine months after moving out of his parents' house.

During that period, he noticed something about his life and pointed it out for netizens to learn from.

Source: Legit.ng