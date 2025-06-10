A group of students were seen celebrating after they completed their West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

On the last day of their WAEC examination, the students decided to sign out of secondary school like university graduates.

A video posted by one of them shows how they celebrated by spraying what appeared to be money in the air

In the video, which was posted by Mr Busy, the students were spotted in their school uniforms as they showed how happy they were.

According to a caption on the video, it was recorded on their last day of WAEC. The clip is captioned:

"Last day of WAEC sweet sha."

They sprayed what appeared to be money in the air as junior students scrambled to pick the notes.

However, some people who watched the video were of the opinion that the students should wait for the results to be out before they would celebrate.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as student sign out of secondary school

@Tenimu Suleiman said:

"Have you heard of CGPA."

@Søn ōf mūmmÿ said:

"He go remember this day if he foodstuff finish for 100 level."

@Emirate said:

"How do we explain to this people that life is just starting?"

@Az.official335 said:

"You day spray money you never see your waec result."

@Senxational F.A.Y.A said:

"WAEC come be like campus sign out."

@Neke said:

"Your CGPA day wait for you. Just do enter uni that's if you heard fit carry am."

@okoliikechukwu970 said:

"This one no be like say him go continue, he has seen his calling."

@Ibrahim Inuwa Ribah said:

"Congratulations Brooo. Let’s be happy for him cos life na stage by stage. If you like obtain PhD to some is nothing while to others is something let’s not kill his joy. Congratulations Brooo cos this WAEC result can give him a job a graduate will never get."

@brain spot said:

"No be to write wace finish. You pass your English and mathematics?"

@Paul said:

"And some of those guys way they smile for him back fit no get anything for their account and him no go fit credit them."

@Albert Mark said:

"If this guy don enter 100lev he go remember say he nor suppose spray this money. he for reserve am."

@adexbayo124 said:

"You just write your waec finish dey spray money like tkis. Wetin go happen wen you enter university and what gave you assurance say you go even pass the exams?"

Man promises to reward his niece if she does well in WAEC

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian man has said he is going to give his niece a cash gift of N2 million if she does well in the 2025 WAEC.

The man, Niyi Omotoso, shared his own WAEC result showing he scored A1 in seven WAEC subjects when he wrote in 2011.

He said if his niece could finish the 2025 WAEC and return home with a better result, she would get the huge cash reward.

