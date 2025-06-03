A Nigerian man has expressed his excitement on social media as he begins the construction of his house

In a video, he showed off the parcel of land and the small foundation blocks that have already been laid on the land

Social media users who came across the video on the TikTok app stormed the comments section to react to it

A Nigerian man's achievement has sparked congratulatory messages and excitement on social media.

The young man shared a video showing his large piece of land and confirming the commencement of construction.

Nigerian man celebrates laying foundation on his parcel of land. Photo credit: @icemoneyoneyeze/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Man begins laying foundation on piece of land

The video, posted by @ice.moneyoneyeze on TikTok, captured the man proudly displaying his parcel of land, with small foundation blocks already laid.

His excitement was overwhelming as he captioned the clip with a simple request asking netizens to congratulate him.

"Just say congrats," he said.

Man shows off his land as he begins laying foundation. Photo credit: @icemoneyoneyeze/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Reactions as man shows off land

The clip quickly gained attention on TikTok, causing social media users to flock to the comments section to offer their well-wishes.

Many expressed admiration for the man's achievement, while others offered words of encouragement and also wished to be in his shoes.

@Adinjo said:

"You wey understand say you need house for your life, congrats and more money will come to finish it Amen."

@Evil said:

"Bro you for no post till you run I’m finish. Congratulations in advance."

@Alubance said:

"Since 2022 just complete the house matter for my dad may his soul rest in perfect peace."

@Ajumoney said:

"Is like you no reconfirm price of cement before building, you just build holes for rabbits, anyways God is your strength, congrats though."

@Anthonydavid said:

"Una de say him get long way to go atleast him don start, sporty don finish some people life but him de here de get hope. Congrats bro."

@B!g Dc wrote:

"New taker relax ohh build finish before posting congrats go ask those wey do this 2020."

@Verify OG said:

"Congratulations no dey run finish the house first make we congratulate you once."

@Private life wrote:

"Una dey think say to put build house easy, and some of una Dey because of say others don start you say you most start."

@Official Riches said:

"Wetin you don come do when you they post now all this small boys self nawa, for place when you never spend reach 1m or 1."

@Mazi Dirichi wrote:

"Your juggers get rope to use tie am but you prefer to suffer yourself. Lol."

@Ozil said:

"You be confirm mumu I swear if you get senior brother ask am, so una no day keep secret again shu."

@big kontrolla added:

"Congratulations blood."

@Emma boy added:

"Congrats bro."

See the post below:

Man shows off magnificent bungalow

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a young Nigerian man expressed his excitement on social media after completing his building project.

In a video, the happy man showed off the design of his new house and revealed that he built it in just five months.

Source: Legit.ng