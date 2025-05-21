A Nigerian man has said he is going to give his niece a cash gift of N2 million if she does well in the 2025 WAEC

A Nigerian man said he is ready to give his niece a cash reward of N2 million if he does with in the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

The man, Niyi Omotosho, threw the challenge open in an X post, saying the girl would get the huge amount if she did better than him.

The man posted his WAEC result and challenged his niece to surpass his performance. Photo credit: X/niyi_omotoso and Getty Images/Joseph Egabor.

Niyi posted his own WAEC result, which was obtained in 2011. Niyi's result shows that he scored A1 in seven subjects. Niyi also scored B3 in two other subjects.

He said:

"A few days ago, I challenged my niece (who’s writing WAEC) that if she matches or beats my result, I’ll give her 2 million Naira cash."

Niyi promised to dole out N2 million for his niece if her result is better than his. Photo credit: X/Niyi Omotosho.

Reactions as man challenges his niece to do well in WAEC

@theAyoAkindele said:

"Means she needs A1 all round to beat this at the minimum the B’s have to be B2. Stellar result fr!"

@seunteee said:

"Lol... Neyo, see wetin you dey do. The girl go shock you, no worry."

@0xfemi said:

"It’s wild how you still motivate me to this day. Far back to sec. school days, you were so sound. There was a time in Uni (300lvl ish) when I was slacking academically, and all it took was remembering how focused you were back then. That memory alone pushed me to bounce back."

@bloxxy_ said:

"Is this not wickedness? But we’re rooting for her!"

@joy_mayowa said:

"My problem with you is you’re too proud!!!!"

@Sam_Manphillia said:

"Niyi Omotosho, your name strikes a cord. Checking, I saw you also went to FSTC Usi-Ekiti. Went there too. I was Femi Griffin, Tope Omotuyi them set but can't really remember your face even tho I checked your dp. Glad to see you're doing well! Keep it up!"

@rotilaw said:

"Hope you had given her this heads up at least a year or two before the exams. The information is practically useless if it is just a few days to the start of the exams."

@0xDaniiel said:

"Challenged my nephew to beat my JAMB score. Sad he couldn’t meet up with 11 points."

Lady thanks Omotola Jalade for paying for her WAEC

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady has gone back memory lane to remember how Nollywood actress, Omotala Jalade Ekehinde, helped her in 2015.

The lady said Omotala visited her school in 2015, and she was one of the students who benefited from her philanthropic spirit.

According to the lady, Omotola paid for her WAEC and NECO examination fees because, at that time, her guardians lacked the money to pay.

