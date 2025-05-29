A lady was not happy when she saw the time her younger sister returned home after writing her WAEC examination

The younger girl returned home by close to 10pm because her examination paper was written late at night

The lady said she did not understand why young stars would stay in school up to 10pm in the name of writing WAEC

A lady was not happy when her younger sister stayed in school until late at night because she was writing the 2025 WAEC.

She was noticeably worried, and she quickly recorded a video of her younger sister in her school uniform the moment she returned.

In her video, @therealklizz wondered why children would be made to write their WAEC examinations at night.

She sounded the alarm, noting that it was too risky for youngsters to stay in school till nightfall.

"This is 6 minutes to 10 and my sister is just coming back from school. She is writing WAEC. Does this make any sense? Students were still writing WAEC paper or examination at past 9 O'clock in the night. What is going on with our educational system in Nigeria? What is going on? My sister came back and she was saying that some of her mates had to stay over at their classmate's house because they can't go to their own house because it either not safe for them, their area is not safe. What about children whose parents don't have cars and don't have means of going to pick them in the school? You guys are not even talking about how risky it is to be writing exams at past 9' Oclock in the night. What are they writing?"

She said the examination is tough during the day, wondering what would happen when students write it at night.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady calls out WAEC

@ofujejennifer said:

"My sis came back 10pm oooo....like I don't understand Nigeria again oooo."

@mhiz Fatimat said:

"They said the question they suppose to write has been leaked for like 4 days ago. so they had to changed the questions."

Humble prince said:

"I saw school in my area, mobile phones were not allowed. These children have to bring their chair outside to use the tree solar light to write."

@tiepo1502 said:

"Our lastborn came back around 10:30, even one of her friends come with her."

@Onyinyechi Igwe said:

"Same thing here, my big sis had to take the driver out to look for my lil sis, my lil sis wasn’t even taking her calls, even the teachers were not picking their calls, we were worried. This country sha."

Source: Legit.ng