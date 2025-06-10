A Nigerian mother has cried out bitterly on social media after her husband came with his people to claim her 10-year-old daughter

According to the woman, the same man had allegedly beaten her during their marriage and abandoned her and her child

Social media users who came across the post on the TikTok app stormed the comments section to share their opinions

A Nigerian mother has expressed her outrage after her estranged husband and his family attempted to claim their 10-year-old daughter.

The woman, who shared her struggles as a single parent on TikTok, claimed that the man had a history of domestic violence and abandonment.

Man arrives with his family to claim his daughter after 10 years. Photo credit: @flakkystores/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Woman slams husband for attempting to claim daughter

According to the mother known on TikTok as @flakkystores, she went through a traumatic experience during her marriage including physical abuse.

She narrated that the abuse began when she was pregnant and continued after the birth of their child.

This didn't sit well with her as she chose to leave the marriage three weeks after the birth of her child, with none of her in-laws caring about her whereabouts or that of her daughter since ten years.

However, years later, her husband and his family arrived at her home, demanding custody of the child. The mother stood firm, refusing to hand over her daughter.

Woman blows hot as husband arrives with his family after 10 years to claim their daughter. Photo credit: @flakkystores/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

The confrontation escalated, with the family threatening to beat her but she insisted on retaining the sole custody of her daughter.

She narrated:

"Coming to claim my daughter after 10 years of taking care of her alone. I swear all of una no fit. The guy wey wear Ankara with cross bag and the guy with Jean and wine top say them go beat me and nothing will happen. I laugh. Nobody fit collect mad woman pikin. This one say he be American soldier.

"I started seeing birth water since I was five months pregnant because of everyday beating. Any misunderstanding, he don kick my stomach. Only God and hospital saved me and my husband's life. None of them showed up. Even when I was discharged I still went back home. 3 weeks after I gave birth, I was beaten like a thief because he told me to cook and I didn't have any money with me.

"My body couldn’t take the beating anymore and I left. I left when she was just 3 weeks baby, none of them ask of me or my daughter. My daughter is 10 years now. Adebanjo's family stay away from me and my daughter or else. Have you all forgotten what you did on me and my daughter's naming ceremony before I was rushed to the hospital. I was beaten. Since 10 years, all of una no show up. No support from any of una. Come near my daughter make I show all of una real madness."

Reactions as woman tackles husband and in-laws

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the trending video.

@KALIS COLLECTION said:

"Na so I dey wait my ex too,my kids now 18yr and 16yrs both in d university now, werey no no how I take dey pay D BELLS university money."

@omotanwa_ stichez said:

"Na so my daddy baby came and said he wanted to do DNA test after 11years thank God na postive the result be and i be officer now with higher rank."

@Bõbby_ÖMÅ commented:

"Just put Cameron pepper inside two bucket of water and keep it in case if dey come next time. You no need all this shout."

@Babyife said:

"What I know is that My BBD can not come he can not oooo that guy knows I am a Demon when it comes to my child. His mum and Sis are even on my side and nah whatever I want I'm not the regular woman they know."

@cocohusky king said:

"Now way be say na me dey take care of my son for over 3 years now by my self I fit no allow the mama see the boy too because she no sabi as I dey do m."

@Luxury hair_byire said:

"I was telling my mom this today that if my baby dad come and his family to claim my son I will take them to curt and agodigbo I swear to almighty Allah I can never leave my son."

Watch the video here:

Girl who was abandoned wins award

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a young lady shared her academic achievement years after her father kicked against her mother's decision to send her to school.

In a new video, the brilliant girl who's now 20 years old, revealed that she bagged a degree in Biomedicine and also won an award.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng