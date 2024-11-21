A young lady has shared her academic achievement years after her father kicked against her mother's decision to send her to school

According to her, her father had insisted that sending her to school was a waste of money but her mother didn't listen to him

In a new video, the brilliant girl who's now 20 years old, bagged a degree in Biomedicine and also won an award

A touching story of determination and maternal support has surfaced online, piquing the emotions of netizens.

A 20-year-old lady had shared her experience while celebrating her graduation with a degree in Biomedicine.

Girl graduates from school at 20 Photo credit: @stemme_0/TikTok.

Graduate says dad abandoned family

The graduate, identified on TikTok as @stemme_0, shared a video donning her graduation gown.

Her post revealed the backstory of her academic pursuit, which was once deemed a "waste of money" by her father.

Despite his disapproval, her mother persevered, encouraging her daughter's educational aspirations.

The young lady's father had walked out on the family, citing his disagreement over the financial investment in her education.

However, with her mother's unwavering support, she pressed on, driven to prove her father wrong.

Years later, the outcome was a resounding triumph. Not only did she earn a prestigious degree in Biomedicine, but she also received the coveted Golden Heart Award of the Year.

This recognition confirmed her exceptional academic prowess and personal growth.

In her words:

"POV: Dad left because he thought mum was wasting money paying my fees. He left thinking I was too young and taking me to school was a waste of money but yes I still did it for my mum.

"Now graduating with a degree in biomedicine at 20 years. Won an award Golden Heart Award of the Year."

Reactions trail story of Biomedicine graduate

The video has since inspired countless viewers on TikTok, garnering lots of views and comments.

@Rose daughter said:

"May all raised by single mothers become successful in all aspects of life in Jesus mighty name."

@Pure said:

"My dad left and said I would not study because my mom family is poor,guess who got a scholarship to study on a Uni in US."

@MARENA said:

"Congzzz but then is it you who spent sleepless nyt sweating so thank him for that. God bless you mum and dad."

@Mango stated:

"He said it's a waste and abandoned you, yet will expect you to care for him in his old age with the same salary you will make as a professional."

@user6944719271751 reacted:

"More higher heights dear. Other mums in the same shoes may your children be happy this way."

@carilus said:

"My dad never left but said he cant waste his money on me but I forgive him."

@mwikali418 added:

"My dad said he doesn't have money to take girls to university or college gaze who has just finished with distinction can't wait for the graduation."

