A woman later discovered the kind of letters her husband had been sending to the United States embassy after her visa was denied twice

The woman's niece, who shared her story on X (formerly Twitter), narrated that she was invited to her relative's wedding in 2014 and had to apply for a visa

One day, the woman's daughter stumbled across the emails while using her dad's laptop and reported them to her mum

An X user, known as @nimibillionss, has narrated the heartbreaking discovery her aunt made after she was denied a United States visa twice.

According to @nimibillionss, her aunt was invited to her niece's wedding in 2014, but her visa applications at the US embassy were rejected on two attempts.

A woman's US visa reportedly gets denied twice. Stock photo. Posed by model. Photo Credit: FG Trade, Asiandelight

Source: Getty Images

Husband wrote to US embassy against wife

It was later discovered that her aunt's husband had been sending letters to the US embassy, claiming that his wife had no plans of returning home after the expiration of her authorised stay in the US.

The lady's tweet read:

"My aunt got an invitation to the U.S for her niece’s wedding back in 2014 but her visa got denied twice. It was later that she found out her husband wrote series of letters to the US embassy claiming that she intended to remain in their country beyond her authorized stay."

She further narrated other terrible things her aunt's husband did before they eventually dissolved their marriage.

"Mind you, this was the same man who accompanied her to the bank each time she paid the visa fee, and who drove her to the embassy as early as six a.m. both times she had her interviews.

"Oh, and there was a time she decided to buy herself a car with the money she saved from her business (a business she built from the ground up without a single contribution from him). She told him about her plans and days later he suddenly had a crisis with his poultry business and needed urgent funds.

"As the ever-dutiful wife, she loaned him the money. Whenever she brought it up, he’d ask why she, a woman, wanted to buy a car when her husband didn’t have one. He even went as far as calling a family meeting over it. He hasn’t paid her back till date.

"Well. They’ve been divorced since 2018. She moved to Canada three years ago to live with her eldest daughter, and today, she not only owns one car but two."

On how her aunt found out about the letters, she said:

"Their daughter stumbled across the email while using his laptop, she then told her mom."

A woman's visa was denied twice. Photo Credit: Maybefalse

Source: Getty Images

Read her tweet below:

Reactions trail lady's story about her aunt

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the lady's story about her aunt below:

@OyediranAM said:

"I love her happy ending but just imagine what this woman would have achieved by now."

@toofighting said:

"So happy for her 💓 .

"Not sure the husband's letters to the embassy had any consequence on their decision to reject her, but I stand to be corrected."

@adenike_pretty said:

"Women will be praying against their enemies while being married to them."

@sososcribe said:

"Quiet as it's kept, husbands are often women's biggest ops. I wish all women freedom from male mistreatment and abuse."

