A lady who is a single mother is celebrating her sign-out day as she graduates from the Imo State University

In an emotional video she shared on TikTok, she told the story of how she forfeited her admission because she was pregnant

Many people who came across the video congratulated her, celebrated her son, and shared their experiences

A Nigerian lady with a son opened up about her story after graduating from university.

The lady narrated her experience as she signed out of Imo State University.

In an emotional video shared on TikTok by @sexymimi49, the lady told the story of how she forfeited her admission in 2018 because she was pregnant.

Abandoned by son’s father

The lady also revealed that in 2019, the son’s father abandoned them, but she didn’t give up.

She surprised her son in school with her sign-out shirt and hugged him.

Her son also signed on her white shirt in the video.

She said:

“My mouth is full of testimonies and praise. If I ever leave this God ehh make i know wetin cause am.thank you Lord.”

Reactions trail lady’s emotional story

Many people who came across the footage congratulated her and shared their experiences.

@Kim28957 said:

"Now you hv your degree and your child… it takes strong woman to make strong decisions. Congratulations."

@Fatima Iyal said:

"God bless u and ur child amen. I no de everly play with my children mata."

@baby_ciara said:

"Omo see as I Dey cry for wetin no concern me but I wish ur son makes u proud ijn."

@melliescrochet said:

"I’ll be doing this with my boy next year 😩😭, it’s not easy been a single mom."

