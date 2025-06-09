A Nigerian lady who shared a status update on WhatsApp was not expecting the comments she got from an Okada Rider in her contact list

The lady just passed out from the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), and she had posted photos to celebrate the achievement

When the Okada man saw the photos, he quickly sent messages to the lady, but she told netizens why she failed to respond

A lady who just completed her National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) shared a WhatsApp update with pictures to celebrate her passing out parade.

However, after she made the post, a man in her contact list responded swiftly in a way she did not expect.

The man who reacted to her NYSC photos happened to be an Okada man in her contact list.

The lady, @luxehair_1, posted what the man said on TikTok. The screenshot shows that the man was congratulating her.

The Okada man wrote:

"Good evening. How are you doing today? How was your day today? I hope you are back? Please, don't be angry that I called you today. Just that I want to know if you are still outside. Congratulations! You are one in a million. This is untouchable woman with grace and purity. A woman of stability and loyalty."

However, the screenshot shows that the lady did not respond to the messages sent to her by the Okada.

Her failure to respond did not go down well with some social media users, but she has also told them why she did not reply to the chats.

"He sent those messages late in the night, my reason for not replying is because after replying he might keep sending more messages and if I don't reply to the other messages he will send after this boom disrespect will start….tho I told him thanks the next day he came to pick up."

Reactions as lady shares message a man sent to her

@Juicy Judy said:

"You didn’t even reply him?"

@Βασιλης Γεωργακοπουλος said:

"Use the energy you used to post to reply and appreciate his message."

@TinyTinuke said:

"Just say thank you … no need to block him. He didn’t say anything inappropriate."

@T B Nasky said:

"Why block him?? Even if he ask you out, he has the right to do so, your own is to say yes or no."

@Mikisa said:

"I think he was genuinely just happy for you, you didn't even have to post your conversation with him daaaaamn giiiirrrls yoooo sometimes we really be blocking our destinies, someone's today doesn't guarantee their tomorrow, God turns things around in an eye blink."

