A young Nigerian lady has shared her WhatsApp conversation with an admirer whom she was on 'talking stage with'

In the chat, the man asked what she wanted for breakfast and offered to send her the sum of N2,400 to buy food

However, the lady got pissed off over the 'little' offer as she had initially requested for about N4k or N5k to get food

A heated conversation between a Nigerian lady and her admirer has caught the attention of netizens on TikTok.

The conversation, which happened on WhatsApp, showed the lady's anger about her admirer's level of financial support.

Lady posts WhatsApp chat with admirer

The exchange was shared on TikTok by @akanioma, who captured her full interaction with the man.

According to the chat, the man initiated the conversation by inquiring about her breakfast choice and offering to send her money to purchase food.

"What do you feel like eating? How much is rice? Maybe later in the evening I will send you the one to cook soup," he said.

In her response, the lady mentioned the amount she wanted, stating that N4,000 or N5,000 would be enough to get her food.

However, the man expressed surprise over the amount and provided a detailed breakdown of his calculations, which totalled N2,400.

In his words:

"You want to use N4k or N5k to buy rice this morning not even to cook. Hahaha. It is too much. At least rice and plantain N1,500. 3 meat N600, Coke N300. Total N2,400. So what I'm sending to you now is N2,400."

He offered to send her this amount, but she rejected it, deeming it insufficient to take care of her needs.

She further instructed him to reserve his offer for another lady who might appreciate it more.

"Keep the money for your next chyker. She might need it more. So I should send my details so you will send me N2,400. You must be joking," she fired.

Reactions as lady posts chat with admirer

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the trending post.

@Don Chris said:

"I can't even send 5k for a girl to buy food at least 10k up I'm not rich but I can't send 5k to someone to buy food is too small."

@BLOCKED YOU said:

"I blame the boi for even raising the bar at first place. Maybe the Boi forget say ALL MOST all of una nah ALAMAJIRI."

@Uncle Smith commented:

"If the guy know say him no get money him for no offer to buy food nah come on 5k for food is 100% fair the girl dey considerate uncle say make 3 meat 600 coke 300 abeg where them dey sell the coke 300 and meat 200."

@Rukkyken71 said:

"I no fit blame u sha. Na them still guy wey dey try impress an amajiri with money. These men dey indulge una too much. Do u know how hard it is to make 2400? Do u know how many blocks he will carry at a site to make that amount? I no fit blame u."

@Esther Easy said:

"Y not make it a round figure of 3k atleast the calculation is a total turn off asin “babe I don’t think I have 5k but I will send u 3k just manage it” that’s better. He even said “he read economics”.

@Symply-Martha commented:

"He even wanted to buy 3 meat , the guy try nah, you for collect am add your own join to make it 5k, since na 5k you Dey use chop breakfast."

@_yoursafespace_e_ added:

"Are you guys purposely skipping over the fact that she didn’t ask him, he offered? This is why when someone offers to give me money for anything I always say send what you have. 4k is not bad for food at all. If he doesn’t have up to that that’s fine."

