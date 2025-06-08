A young lady has recounted how she intentionally failed her course in her final year so she could have an extra year

A Nigerian lady has opened up about the reason behind her decision to deliberately fail her course in her final year.

According to her, she desired to graduate alongside her best friend and had to make a great sacrifice to achieve this.

Lady regrets failing course for bestie's sake

The lady, known on TikTok as @say_raahhh, shared her story online, sparking emotional reactions from netizens.

According to her account, she had taken the bold step of intentionally underperforming in her studies to prolong her time at university and graduate with her friend.

Sadly, the outcome was far from what she had anticipated as her friend, she claimed, betrayed her and broke their bond.

She narrated:

"Life is so private. No one knows that I purposely failed my course in my final year so I can have an extra year and graduate with my best friend but she betrayed me."

Reactions trail lady's experience with best friend

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the trending post.

@Joyy said:

"I'm so proud of your friend. I pray she goes places and attains greater heights."

@_precious_brows said:

"So wetin I go do na to tell igwe make he organize award for you eeh cuz you need the AWARD."

@Dee asked:

"Where do you live ml? Do they sell cord or belt in that area?"

@JOVIDO said:

"Life is so private that nobody knows that abeg get out nothing de do me."

@GlORY said:

"On light for me make I hear wetin you dey talk. You say wetin? You do wetin? Even if na my blood sister I WOULD NEVER DO SUCH A THING!!!!"

@Jo_mummy said:

"The fact she allowed you go through with this shows she isn't a good person. So why are you waiting for her? How does that prove your love for the friendship kai."

@Princess Prisci said:

"Nawa oooo you shouldn't have and your best friend supported you to do the same too."

@Big__Centia reacted:

"No be small thing Una Dey do for friendship o as she don betray you fail again nah you fit jam another bestie for junior colleague."

@Small pepper said:

"I almost stay at home for 2 years that I was waiting for a friend, until two people talk sense into me."

@oghomwen said:

"You nor think of your parents? You nor think of the school fees na friend come dey do you."

@Evelyn commented:

"Wait I no understand you sabi answer you no write for exam hall or how ???"

@Serafae said:

"In all you do, don't ever make this same mistake best friends are the worst enemy ever."

@TUGEE reacted:

"Una the carry this friendship go another level o maybe na why I no get friend."

@SHE'S BEAUTIFUL added:

"You betrayed yourself first and your future first so you deserve it. You'll learn. Put yourself and your future first. I love you baby girl."

Lady gets betrayed by best friend

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady shared her pain and heartbreak on social media after getting unexpectedly betrayed by her best friend.

In a video, she shared how she was happy that her best friend was getting married, not knowing that her boyfriend was the groom.

