A Nigerian lady has shared her WhatsApp conversation with her ex-boyfriend who slid into her DM to announce his new achievement

The young man sent a photo of his new car to her but the unimpressed lady replied him in a way that made him feel pained

Social media users who came across the post on the TikTok app stormed the comments section to share their opinions about it

A Nigerian lady recently put her ex-boyfriend in his place after he reached out to her to announce his latest acquisition.

The young man had happily sent a photo of his new car to impress her but she reacted in a way that displeased him.

Lady slams ex-boyfriend who sent photo of his new car to her.

Lady tackles ex who flaunted new car

The chat was shared on TikTok by @makmaribeautyempire who shared the background story behind it.

She narrated how the young man unexpectedly slid into her DM to show off a new car that he had purchased.

"My new key," the man announced to her.

However, her response was not welcoming to him, as she replied with a stern question: "Your new key and so?"

The man's reaction to her question was one of disappointment and hurt, as he responded with a voice note expressing his pain.

He questioned whether her response was motivated by hatred or jealousy, and even referenced her supposed Christian values.

Man disappointed after sending a photo of his new car to his ex-girlfriend.

In his words:

"Na wa o. Is that hatred or what? Or is it jealousy or what? I don't understand. I thought you go to church. I thought you are serving God. Somebody told you that he bought something and gave you that respect to even tell you and you're saying your new key and so? Hey! Jesus Christ."

Reactions trail lady's chat with ex-boyfriend

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the trending post.

@OJIUGO said:

"Simple congratulations should have just done it no matter what."

@Mobility fashion world said:

"Omoh. Your pained ooo ur ex no be ur enemy naaa."

@Kyla_Abraham said:

"Person wey wan make her jealous, make she talk congratulations, una no for like calm down."

@oluebube Henry said:

"But I didn’t see anything wrong there, he was once your happiness, you guys brk up that doesn’t mean he’s your enemy."

@djtwinsdonut2 said:

"The breakup still dey pain as he come guide pass ur current boyfriend nothing you won tell us guy."

@lifewithtata said:

"But he's actually right u should be happy for he's growth congratulations won't remove anything from you."

@Chiamaka Juliet said:

"Good girl. So for you all saying she is pained bla bla bla. Her brother died the so called ex with the new keys didn’t say anything no condolences no nothing from him and he has the effrontery to come into her dm to show her keys. Make I send my own thunder from my own village to him abi Ogun wan kee ex ni."

@Agu Mba said:

"Chaiiii. The hook is very angry after the guy showed his achievement to her."

@Hot_chocolate said:

"Nawao congratulations won’t be bad since you still have his contact and you didn’t block him either."

@Food Vendor in Ogwashi-Uku said:

"If he’s your enemy, you should have blocked him after the breakup since you know you’ll be pained with his achievements, you be monitoring spirit and na so witchcraft dey start."

@Food Vendor in Ogwashi-Uku said:

"If not to be monitoring the guy, she would have blocked him,why keeping your enemy’s contact? A simple congratulations from her would have not taken anything from her body."

@PRECIOUS added:

"Honestly you would have told him congratulations no matter what might has transpired btw you two , you both were lovers before that, so if it’s was the other way round you won’t feel sorry atleast as someone you know or dated before now."

See the post below:

