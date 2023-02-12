FCT, Abuja - The presiding pastor of the Abuja chapter of the House on the Rock, Pastor Uche Aigbe, made a surprise appearance on Sunday, February 12, when he mounted the pulpit carrying an AK 47 rifle.

According to The Punch, the shocking incident took place during the second service, which frequently has a high turnout of the congregation who comes from different parts of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Pastor Uche Aigbe made a surprise appearance on Sunday, February 12, when he mounted the pulpit carrying an AK 47 rifle. Photo credit: @MobilePunch

The cleric reportedly brandished the gun as he picked his way to the altar, with many members of his congregation exchanging glances trying to understand what was happening.

Aigbe was said to have walked up to the pulpit without looking at his worshippers, even though he was well aware of the tension his action had created.

I came here prepared, says Pastor Aigbe

As Pastor Aigbe made attempt to open his Bible, he looked up and said:

“Some people are looking for my trouble. And I came here prepared.

“Today, there are some pastors with gift of divination who go about ripping people. This is why we should carry our ‘guns’ and defend ourselves. I will particularly be coming very soon for some of you sleeping in the church.”

The congregation was reportedly thrown into a fit of laughter just as the cleric continued preaching.

