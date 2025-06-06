Abraham Ejeh Daniel, a former Christian and ex-pastor, has shown off his earrings as he aimed a dig at Christians

Abraham was a pastor at Dunamis International Gospel Centre for over a decade before he quit his pastoral work and left Christianity entirely

The ex-preacher, who now identifies as a humanist, shared why he got the earrings and hinted at his next move

Former Dunamis church pastor, Abraham Ejeh Daniel, got Facebook buzzing after he shared a video showing netizens that he had pierced his ears and adorned earrings.

The humanist and former Christian said he wants to do anything that makes Christians angry.

Abraham Daniel is a former pastor who left the Christian faith. Photo Credit: Abraham Daniel

Source: Facebook

"Na watin go pain Christians I dey do now.

"Got my ears pierced, dreadlocks, next go be tattoo," the Benue indigene's video was captioned.

In the video, Abraham, who hails from Benue state, flaunted his dreads and said he would consider having a tattoo.

He said his wife got him the beautiful earrings. He shaded Christians, saying his adornments would now make it easier for him to end up in hell. A part of his statements in the video read:

"...For me, na wetin go make Christians vex, wey go carry me go hellfire, na him I dey do. You see my ear (shows ear) pierced beautifully well. I have my dreads. I think maybe the next thing is tattoo. (Laughs) I don't like pain, man, maybe, maybe, that would be the next thing...Beautiful earrings. My wife got them for me, so beautiful. At least this one show say na hellfire I dey go straight, so it is even easier (laughs)."

Abraham Daniel wears earrings, says his wife got them for him. Photo Credit: Abraham Daniel

Source: Facebook

Ex-pastor's adorning of earrings stirs reactions

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the ex-pastor's post below:

Gideon Ifeanyi Onwe said:

"Piercing your nose or getting tattoos isn’t the real issue—it’s the intent behind it. You openly admitted you're doing things just to provoke Christians. That alone speaks volumes. Have you paused to ask yourself a serious question: if your children grow up following this new lifestyle you're proudly displaying, will you be proud of them?

"Most people hope to leave behind a legacy that their family and future generations can be proud of—a name that inspires dignity and respect. But if your legacy becomes one of rebellious trends like eye-piercing, nose rings, and tattoos, what are you really offering the world?

"It’s even more disturbing knowing you once preached against these things. So were those messages ever from a place of genuine conviction? Or was it all just for money and attention?

"If your actions today are driven by temporary gains rather than meaningful purpose, then you're not living a transformed life—you're simply wandering. This is what we call an unpurposeful life."

Manji Gutap said:

"Old man, little pikin thinking.

"Why you Wan make it your priority in life to get others angry?

"Another day to seek relevance."

Obinna Thecynical Lighthouse said:

"One thing is, KRYstens die in silent.

"Those things they condemn, they desire in their hearts.

"I was there!

"I preached against piercings, tattoos and all.

"But as a rapper, whenever I was invited to a show, I will use magnetic earrings."

Adejo Samuel Ameh said:

"Too sweet aswerugod🤣🤣.

"Purely rediscovering oneself.

"I'm Happy for you brother.

"Your Best is yet to come."

Collins Chiderah Felix said:

"I pierced my nose and your former oga church in Onitsha banned me from coming near the church.

"I left and pierced my two nose so I can add to their anger.

"I stubbornly went there on a service day and they called security on me. They b#at me up and I managed to go home.

"Left and started braiding my hair.

"I don't just braid hair, I do it in annoying way 🤣.

"I have added more piercings too.

"More to come."

Bishop Abioye blasts men who wear earrings

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Bishop Abioye had blasted men who wear earrings and plait their hair.

While referring to the male gender as kings, the preacher noted that kings are recognised for royalty, mentally and physically, and warned them to stop behaving like street boys.

He urged men to carry themselves in a manner that people would see something unique about them when they appear in public.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng