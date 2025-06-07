A Nigerian lady has shared the voice note she received from a 'Yahoo boy' after snubbing his message on WhatsApp

In his voice note, the young man expressed his anger at her and asked how much she had in her account to snub him the way she did

Social media users who came across the chat on the TikTok app stormed the comments section to share their opinions

A Nigerian lady's encounter with an alleged "Yahoo boy" has caught the attention of many on social media.

The drama began after the lady ignored a message from him on WhatsApp, causing him to leave an unexpected voice note.

Lady posts the voice note she received from an alleged 'yahoo boy' after snubbing his message. Photo credit: @prudentialchiomzy/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Man tackles lady for snubbing him

The voice note, shared on TikTok by @prudentialchiomzy, showed the man's anger over the situation.

He tackled the lady for snubbing his message, questioning her financial standing and insisting that she should be more respectful to him because of his supposed wealth.

In his rant, the man claimed to be a generous person, boasting that he could afford to send her money for a week if he wanted.

He expressed anger that she would dare to ignore him, stating that others in her position would be more than willing to oblige his requests.

In his words:

"I am sure that you're a student. Even student is now snubbing my message. How much do you have in your account as the girl that you are? How much is in your account? If I tell you to flex me for complete 7 days, can you do it? You get mind to snub my message. Them no dey do that kind thing o. If you see somebody like me, give me respect.

"Not that I will be sending you message and you will be replying me with sticker. Who dash monkey banana? You are talking to network money. If you want relationship, we will do. If you want the other way trade by barter, the money is there so I will still do it. Why will you snub my message. Am I owing you? Did you give me any goods on credit?"

Reactions as lady posts VN from 'yahoo boy'

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the post.

@AKA dollar boy said:

"Who's just coming back from network money page but the guy get oooh."

@ADA said:

"So I’m not the only one who always type say cheese before blocking someone."

@David Nkabu said:

"Even with the network money e no fit follow woman talk, money is not really everything."

@Not_Ur_ex said:

“Guy you Dey talk to network money” sounds more like an Igbo business man than a yahoo boy sha."

@≛𝐆𝐨𝐝’𝐬 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐧 said:

"Bro is proud of his self. He just told you the simple truth in a funny way. I don't know what transpired but u no suppose use dis guy catch cruise, Low-key he fit gallant."

@Vhictor Richy said:

"Nah everybody be yahoo boy for una side no difference between una and police again."

@happycasy said:

"Na so Nsukka men dey do. Pls forgive am. This my ppl to dey disgrace me."

@ARINZE said:

"Having good manners and talking sweet will make you archive alot. Sometimes education contributes alot."

@Nnonye6623 reacted:

"Me wey be woman sef, I no like mak person snub my message. E dey pain me wella. I understand the guy. If you're not interested, tell him."

@Bube said:

"Na my babe no vex i no give am Totoo na why network money enter ya dem no vex."

@Nwa_mama said:

"Any matter wey go reach to how much you get for account. I dey runn."

@Mirabelle Jessica said:

"Don't worry tomorrow the guy go get update buy car nh you go start to dey regret am."

@Juicy said:

"Una still dey notice say woman snub una message wow, Na only client I fit tell this one no be for Nigeria woman."

@𝙋𝙀𝙎𝙃𝙇𝙐𝙑 said:

"Na be only nsukka boy self na ezike boy be this my people Una too dey talk oo any something they don dey ask you how much u get."

@promise Good commented:

"Make una leave the girl to block who she one block, must she gree for everybody? This life don pass hw u see am oo, everyone needs to be careful these days."

@Aru-Nne said:

"Ahahahahhahaahhahaha this my Nsukka brother just they fall my hand ooooo. Uncle no be by force now."

@beautyjemil said:

"Most of this yahoo guys no just get respect day no sabi talk at all. I tell one say he’s not romantic he say I no be client how he wan take day romantic."

@Godwin’s furnitures & B M added:

"Person wey you go still unblock tell am say that day you been dey mood swing lol."

See the post below:

Lady posts chat with Enugu man

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady got people talking after sharing the WhatsApp conversation she had with her talking stage.

She stated that the man was from Enugu state as she shared how she responded to his messages.

Source: Legit.ng