A fresh graduate of the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta, had mixed feelings as she signed out of the varsity

The young lady disclosed that her father had earlier disowned her and shed light on what caused it

Amid tears, the young Nigerian lady sent a message to her father and promised to make him proud

A recent graduate of the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta (FUNAAB), whose father disowned her, has sent a touching message to him.

In a post on TikTok, the teary lady said her father disowned her because she got pregnant and he was unaware of who was responsible for it.

FUNAAB graduate's message to her father

According to the lady, her dad had thought that the pregnancy would stop her schooling, but she pulled through against all odds.

While stating that she is now a graduate, the lady promised to make her dad proud. She wrote:

"Life didn't end when my dad disowned me, cuz I got pregnant and he didn't know who was responsible>>>He thought it would stop my schooling, even though it was hard, but still I pulled through to graduate..Dad I just signed out of uni>>I'm gonna make you proud I promise."

She also apologised to her father.

View her post below:

People react to lady's post

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the lady's post below:

Mhiz Flexybeauty said:

"Thank God you understand your Dad,he was a good man and you betrayed his trust,I pray he find space in his heart to forgive you."

Omo Baba Tyre 🛞 said:

"Well, congratulations 🥂! Daddy’s actions is too much but Atleast you too should be able to know who is responsible for the pregnancy 🫄! Peace and love."

Hardeydholapo❤😍 said:

"I also disappoint him but he didn’t disowned me I’m going to be a graduate this year I’m going through all the challenges to make sure I come out with qualification not just a graduate but with better results 🤲🙏YALLAH LET ME MAKE BOTH MY PARENTS PROUD."

oladimeji abideen said:

"I'm glad you appreciate your dad. He's just teaching you the reality of life.nobody loves you more than him.May God bless all the real Dad of this world."

OYIN’S DIARY 🦋 🌹📒✒️ said:

"I don’t know what y’all saying she didn’t know who the daddy baby is are reading she said her dad didn’t know who the baby daddy was not her Eyin oponu!!"

AB_Stitches said:

"I graduated 3years ago too with my daughter 😊😊 even tho my dad didn’t disown me,,but he told me to promise him I was going to graduate and I did with the A’s in all my 400level second semester courses."

Collins Onyige said:

"I appreciate you know it’s your fault to disappoint him and for the fact that you strive to make him proud still, it’s means you are well thought despite the situation, continue to appreciate him just like this and I believe in due time he will come to move you and your baby more than ever."

Lady disowned by her father speaks

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady whose father disowned her over her choice of husband had opened up about how her marriage crashed.

Against her father's wish, she went on with the marriage, and it crashed six years later. Now a single mum of four, the lady said her estranged husband dealt with her. In her words:

"My life is so private that nobody knows my father disowned me because of my choice of husband but I didn’t care, I still married him. Six years later, I became a single mother of 4 children because the man I married showed me shege in my marriage. From wife to single mother.”

