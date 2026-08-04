Afri Invoice plans to recruit over 100 professionals nationwide for e-invoicing services

Recruitment will cover all six geopolitical zones to enhance localised business support

Company aims to strengthen capacity amidst growing demand for compliance with NRS e-invoicing framework

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

Afri Invoice has announced plans to recruit more than 100 professionals across Nigeria as demand grows for e-invoicing services following the Nigeria Revenue Service's (NRS) push for mandatory electronic invoicing.

The recruitment exercise comes as businesses across the country prepare to comply with the NRS e-invoicing framework, which is aimed at improving tax administration and digitising invoice processing.

Mark Odenore-led Afri-Invoice announces 100 vacancies to drive access. Credit: Afri-Invoice

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Afri Invoice is listed as the second Merchant Buyer Solution (MBS) provider on the NRS platform and says the expansion is intended to strengthen its capacity to support organisations adopting the new digital tax requirements.

Recruitment to cover all geopolitical zones

According to the company, the vacancies will be spread across Nigeria's six geopolitical zones to provide localised support for businesses implementing the e-invoicing system.

The recruitment covers several departments, including Information Technology (IT), marketing, digital marketing, auditing and legal services.

Applicants are also expected to have experience in managing multi-location office operations, human resources and other relevant professional competencies required for the available positions.

The nationwide approach is expected to improve customer support and technical assistance for businesses transitioning to the new tax compliance framework.

Expansion follows previous hiring exercise

The latest recruitment drive follows a similar expansion carried out last year, which increased the company's operational capacity and workforce.

With more businesses expected to adopt electronic invoicing as regulatory implementation progresses, the company says it is increasing staffing levels to handle higher demand for onboarding, technical support and compliance advisory services.

The move reflects the broader growth of Nigeria's digital tax ecosystem, where accredited service providers are expanding operations to meet rising compliance requirements from businesses of different sizes.

Company cites growing demand for compliance support

Commenting on the recruitment exercise, Afri Invoice Founder and Chief Executive Officer Mark Odenore said the expansion is intended to strengthen the company's ability to assist businesses as the NRS e-invoicing programme gains momentum.

He said increasing the workforce across all geopolitical zones would improve the company's capacity to deliver technology services and customer support to organisations nationwide.

Afri-Invoice CEO Mark Odenore embarks on a massive recruitment drive. Credit: Afri-Invoice

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Nigeria's e-invoicing initiative is part of wider efforts to modernise tax administration through digital infrastructure, improve transparency in commercial transactions and streamline tax reporting processes.

As implementation continues, businesses are expected to increasingly rely on accredited solution providers for integration, compliance guidance and ongoing technical support.

How to apply

Interested candidates can submit their applications through Afri Invoice's official careers portal. The company said applicants should possess the qualifications and professional experience required for the positions available across its various departments.

NRS licences Afri-Invoice to operate in Nigeria

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Nigeria Revenue Service's licensing of Afri Invoice as an Access Point Provider, enhancing digital tax compliance in the country.

As Nigeria transitions to a fully digital tax system, small and medium-sized businesses are poised to benefit the most, ensuring accessibility and efficiency amidst a landscape traditionally dominated by manual invoicing practices.

Source: Legit.ng