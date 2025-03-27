Single mum facing deportation to Nigeria gets help as Whites, others raise N63.8 million for her
White folks and other kindhearted individuals have come to the aid of a single mum with kids facing deportation to Nigeria.
So far, they have raised $41,500 (over N63 million) for the woman hours after her video went viral.
More details shortly...
Watch the video below:
Source: Legit.ng
Victor Duru (Editor) Victor Duru is a Reuters-trained award-winning journalist with over 4 years of working experience in the media industry. He holds a B.Sc in Management Studies from Imo State University, where he was a Students' Union Government Director of Information. Victor is a human interest editor, strategic content creator, freelancer and a Google-certified digital marketer. His work has been featured on US news media Faith It. He can be reached via victor.duru@corp.legit.ng