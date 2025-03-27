White folks and other kindhearted individuals have come to the aid of a single mum with kids facing deportation to Nigeria.

So far, they have raised $41,500 (over N63 million) for the woman hours after her video went viral.

More details shortly...

A White man gives CA$1,000 (over N1 million) to a Nigerian single mum. Photo Credit: @mdmotivator

Source: TikTok

A White man gives Canadian dollars to a single mum. Photo Credit: @mdmotivator

Source: TikTok

Watch the video below:

Source: Legit.ng