A Nigerian lady has been trending online after showing off the hairstyle that she made for a whopping sum of N40,000

According to the lady, she had an 'all back' hairstyle done on two occasions at the same place and was satisfied with their service

Massive reactions trailed the post as many social users expressed their surprise over the 'outrageous' amount she spent

A Nigerian lady has been making headlines after showing off her hairstyle which cost a huge amount of money.

The lady narrated that she had the style, popularly known as "all back", done on two separate occasions at the same salon.

Lady shows off the 'all back' hairstyle that she made for N40k. Photo credit: @dinma_x/X.

Lady shows off N40k 'all back' hairstyle

In the post shared by @dinma_x on X, she showed off her hair and expressed her satisfaction with the service she received.

According to her post, the flat fee for the hairstyle was N40,000, and paid this amount on both occasions.

Additional services, including loosening her former braid and washing, brought the total cost to N46,000.

In her words:

"I paid 40k each on both occasions to make All back. But I love it soo much. Thats the flat fee for it. I did other services (loosening the previous braid and washing) which came to a total of 46k. The service was great."

Lady dragged for paying N40k to make 'all back' hairstyle. Photo credit: @dinma_x/X.

Reactions as lady shows off N40k hairstyle

Nigerians stormed the comments section to share their opinions about the lady's hairstyle and the amount she paid.

While some people noted that the hair looked neat, others criticised the pay, stating that it was outrageous.

Uju baby asked:

"40k? Did they serve food?"

Ms Valentine said:

"Looks very neat and beautiful, though."

Bola Tito said:

"40k??? Ki Olorun ma pa iya yemi fun mi."

One Ugly Nigerian wrote:

"40k for all back? Levels dy o."

Lekki Bliss said:

"Teetoh10 mama isn’t this what you re talking about about few hours ago, 40k fr this."

Mish Pearl wrote:

"Omo, trenches sweet o. 10k with attachment and a lot of "God bless you" Ma. Una get money o."

Kamzy Godwin wrote:

"Why can't u go to a place that u know they can charge u like 5k sef. Why wasting money. Toor its ur money u can do whatever u like."

Shezz weirddd reacted:

"Omo it’s very fine."

Mummy Yooo reacted:

"Them serve you food breakfast and lunch? You people have money o."

King Chukwuka reacted:

"Why u carry my work go outside. Which one be 40k?"

Dark Angel wrote:

"Will never allow you enter hell because the way you dey move these days mam, you fit collect my post yes."

AdX Doyin reacted:

"Even in the uk you can’t use 40k to do cornrows. 10 to 15 pounds go run am."

Samuels mood reacted:

"Nobody asked for the figures though but the hair is nice and you're beautiful too."

Marvocabe reacted:

"Gave my woman 40k for this today l, I pray she turns out like the Goddess she is."

Ultimate Interior said:

"Money doesn't have value again, 40k sounds like one big money."

Girl like me reacted:

"Haaaaa, I am currently relaxing my hair and doing all back and the charged 2500 , I don price tire and them no gree. Make Una stop this thing o."

Opeyemi mu said:

"If I pay more than 2k for this, my body go too hot. My eyes don shift one side, said it couldn't believe what it was reading."

Fisayo Jason reacted:

"Was there AC at the salon? And hope they served you wine."

Tamilore commented:

"Abeg abeg abeg don’t give me unnecessary headache or I will put you inside my nose!!!"

Daddy Shark doo doo added:

"Na Rihanna stylist you hire? Cuz wtff you mean 40k for hadiza?"

