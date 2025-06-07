Two Nigerian native doctors are set to organise training on WhatsApp to teach people how to understand their spiritual callings as diviners, known as dibia in Igbo

One of the traditionalists, Ori-Efi Nwambagu, shared a flyer for the upcoming training on her Facebook wall and listed areas it would cover

Her post sparked reactions, with interested people voicing their concerns about the fee attached to the training

Reactions have followed an upcoming seven-day WhatsApp training organised by two Nigerian female native doctors to help people understand and answer their calls as diviners.

Ori-Efi Nwambagu, an Enugu-based native doctor, who is one of the hosts, shared the training flyer on Facebook.

The 38-year-old highlighted areas that the training would cover, including how to identify the spiritual source of one’s calling as a diviner, understanding one's dominant calling and one's mission statement.

The training fee was pegged at N20k. As seen on the flyer, the native doctor, who had gone viral for seeking a second wife for her husband, would host the training sessions with another traditionalist named Chiuwa Ifechimzurum.

Some people expressed interest to take part in the training but were discouraged by the price attached.

Native doctor's post stirs reactions

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the native doctor's post below:

Ikechukwu Anointing said:

"I will love to hear this but no money country had.

"But is well."

Ebere Unachukwu OC said:

"Let me help and share massively.

"Cos I dey like better things.

"Even if I no join learn cos of the pay.

"Someone out there may have been searching for this kind of opportunities.

"Keep it up my two mentors.

"You guys are really doing well.

"And I must to say am very proud of you too."

Ebeh Gabriel Chukwuemeka said:

"Was so much excited till I see the price attached."

Chekwube Chi said:

"Make Una remove 10k biko I need the training."

Adije Cynthia said:

"Is good but the price is much how I wish I can make it at least to learn something but can one learn all dis things between the period of 7 days."

